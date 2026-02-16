TCU Continues to Rise in Big 12 Power Rankings

Consistent inconsistency. That’s the phrase that best describes TCU men’s basketball. Just a couple weeks after suffering what some would describe as a catastrophic loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, the Horned Frogs rallied back and took down No. 5 Iowa State and Oklahoma State. The victories were good enough to propel TCU not only up the Big 12 standings, but also up the latest Big 12 power rankings.

KillerFrogs Fans were asked to rank each Big 12 team from best to worst, with the main goal being to analyze where the public sees the TCU men’s basketball team relative to its peers. Each participant filled out a ballot, with the average ranking of each team determining its placement in the final poll.

In the latest edition of the power rankings, the Frogs climbed three spots to No. 7. It’s certainly an impressive climb — just two weeks ago, the team was down at No. 13. Additionally, the resume that was once probably not quality enough to make the NCAA Tournament has now been redeemed after the Horned Frogs picked up their annual “beat a top-10 team at Schollmaier Arena seemingly out of nowhere” game. All is finally right in the world in Funky Town.

TCU Knocking on the Door in the Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

1. Houston (Average ranking: 1.50)

2. Arizona (2.33)

3. Texas Tech (2.83)

4. Iowa State (3.83)

5. Kansas (4.83)

6. BYU (6.17)

7. TCU (7.67)

8. West Virginia (7.83)

9. UCF (8.50)

10. Cincinnati (10.00)

T-11. Arizona State (11.83)

T- 11. Oklahoma State (11.83)

13. Baylor (13.00)

14. Colorado (13.50)

15. Kansas State (15.00)

16. Utah (15.67)

A whole lot can change in a week. The once-undefeated Arizona Wildcats no longer hold the top spot in the power rankings, with Houston — which is 11-1 in the league and 23-2 overall — taking the No. 1 position for the time being. Meanwhile, Texas Tech jumped Iowa State, and Kansas took a minor fall from No. 2 to No. 5.

Feb 14, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah (22) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

TCU sits one spot behind the BYU Cougars, a team the Frogs couldn’t get the best of in Provo last month. Still, Jamie Dixon’s squad finds itself at its peak — at least during Big 12 competition — as it stands above schools like West Virginia, UCF and Cincinnati.

The rest of the Big 12 power rankings are filled with teams that probably won’t be sniffing postseason basketball in March, including Oklahoma State, which just lost to TCU in a nerve-racking overtime thriller. Colorado and Utah, two schools that beat TCU in rather embarrassing fashion, are also in that bunch. That doesn’t bode particularly well for the Frogs and their resume, but the wins they possess should (hopefully) be plenty good enough to make it to March regardless.

Baylor’s disappointing season hasn’t improved at all since its two losses to TCU, and it’s subsequently near the bottom of the power rankings. That’s not usually a place where Scott Drew teams reside, but there are probably a lot of folks in Fort Worth who are more than happy to revel in the Bears’ misery.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

TCU will travel to Orlando to play UCF in what is a critical contest Feb. 17. It will then come home to play West Virginia in another important game Feb. 21.

