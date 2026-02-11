TCU Climbs in Latest Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

The TCU men’s basketball team can’t seem to make up its mind. Is it a good team? Is it a bad team? Is it somewhere in the middle? Every time it seems we’ve figured the Horned Frogs out, they go out and deliver a result that shakes up the narrative. As such, it’s hard to pin them down in comparison to their Big 12 peers. But we here at KillerFrogs.com are bold, and we’ve still decided to attempt to rank the Frogs alongside the rest of the teams in their conference.

To do that, fans were asked to rank each Big 12 team from best to worst, with the main goal being to analyze where the public sees the TCU men’s basketball team relative to its peers. Each participant filled out a ballot, with the average ranking of each team determining its placement in the final poll.

There’s good news and bad news with this week’s ranking. The good news is that TCU moved up three spots to No. 10 from No. 13. That’s awesome. The bad news is that despite the jump in the poll, the Frogs are still not in a position to make the NCAA Tournament. In order to do that, the team is going to need to rack up some more victories to improve its résumé. But that’s a problem for the future. In the meantime, let’s look at where everybody else in the Big 12 stacks up with the folks from Funky Town.

TCU Still Near the Bottom of Big 12 in Latest Power Ranking

Votes were tallied prior to TCU vs. Iowa State, Tuesday, February 10th in Fort Worth.

1. Arizona (Average ranking: 2.14)

2. Kansas (2.57 )

3. Houston (2.71)

4. Iowa State (3.29)

5. Texas Tech (4.28 )

T-6: BYU (7.00)

T-6: UCF (7.00)

8. West Virginia (7.57 )

9. Oklahoma State (9.15)

10. TCU (10.43 )

11. Cincinnati (10.85)

12. Baylor (11.43)

13. Colorado (12.28 )

14. Arizona State (14.15)

15. Kansas State (14.85)

16. Utah (15.85)

Despite losing its first game of the season to Kansas, the Arizona Wildcats remained in first place. The Jayhawks landed in second thanks in part to their season-defining victory over previously undefeated Arizona.

Houston, Iowa State, and Texas Tech all hold a sizable lead over the rest of the pack yet are also not especially close to cracking the top spot. Still, that trio is nearly a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, and all three could make a run toward a championship should everything fall right.

Speaking of making a run in the NCAA Tournament, BYU, UCF, and West Virginia also fall into that category. The difference between them and the previous trio is that the Cougars, Knights and Mountaineers probably can’t win the Big 12, though anything is possible in this ever-chaotic league.

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) controls the ball during the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State lands one spot ahead of TCU at No. 9 despite the Horned Frogs taking down the Cowboys on Jan. 20. But head-to-head results were clearly not the biggest priority for the folks voting in the power ranking. Colorado, which beat TCU 87-61 in one of the Horned Frogs’ most embarrassing outings of the entire season on Feb. 1, landed at No. 13 — three spots below TCU.

The other bottom dwellers with TCU were Cincinnati, Baylor, Colorado, Arizona State, Kansas State, and Utah. It’s a tough life for those schools right now — one can only hope some sort of reprieve finds them all.

