TCU Women's Basketball Falls in AP Poll After Disappointing Week

After falling in the final seconds to the Colorado Buffaloes on Feb. 8, the TCU women’s basketball team has once again dropped several spots in the latest edition of the AP poll. Last week, the Horned Frogs were ranked No. 14, but after the defeat to Colorado, voters in the poll slotted the team down to No. 17. It’s the third consecutive week that TCU has fallen in the rankings.

Texas Tech, which beat TCU in Lubbock a couple of weeks ago, rose two spots and is one spot ahead of the Frogs at No. 16. Like TCU, Kentucky also dropped a couple of rungs on the metaphorical ladder and is one spot behind Mark Campbell’s squad at No. 18.

TCU’s quest to reenter the top 10 will be a mighty one, but still attainable. It has several marquee matchups remaining on the schedule, including two against No. 12 Baylor on Feb. 12 and March 1. It will also play No. 19 West Virginia on Feb. 15. Other possible résumé builders include contests against Houston on Feb. 18, Iowa State on Feb. 22, and Cincinnati on Feb. 25.

Just four Big 12 schools were ranked. Baylor led the way at No. 12, Texas Tech is at No. 16, TCU at No. 17, and West Virginia at No. 19. Iowa State received 17 votes, but that wasn’t enough to crack the top 25.

Where Does the Rest of the Country Stack Up With the Horned Frogs?

The top of the ranking holds little to no surprises. UConn was — for what seems like the billionth time in a row — the unanimous selection for the No. 1 team in the country at 25-0. UCLA fell in right behind at No. 2. South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Louisville, and Oklahoma rounded out the rest of the top 10.

The SEC had the most teams in the ranking, with 9. The Big Ten came in second with seven schools. Meanwhile, the Big 12 had four teams in the poll, with the ACC having three. Both the Big East and the Ivy League had one apiece.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

TCU's Olivia Miles does a handshake before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 women's basketball game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A battle with rival Baylor is on deck on Feb. 12. It’s one of the most important games of the year, and TCU needs to win it if it wants to have a shot at being Big 12 champions. The Frogs will then play West Virginia on Feb. 15.

