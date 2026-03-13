It was a grind for 40 minutes. Lead changes, foul trouble, and a game that tightened into a one-possession fight before the game tilted in favor of Kansas. The Jayhawks lived at the line (30-of-37 FT) and survived a wild final minute that saw TCU hit multiple late threes before the Jayhawks sealed it in Kansas City.

TCU had chances to steal it in the final minute, but third-seeded Kansas closed the door at the free-throw line and ended the Horned Frogs' Big 12 Tournament run with a 78-73 win Thursday night at the T-Mobile Center.

Players Who Stood Out for the Frogs in the Loss

Liutauras Lelevicius had a solid first half for the Frogs, which put TCU up at the half. The Lithuanian native was super efficient and was one of the bright spots in this game. He was hot from beyond the arc and was able to make his presence felt in the paint as well. There was really no slowing him down, as Kansas had no answer for him at the beginning. He finished the game with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

It's a good night for a drive to the hoop 🚗#Big12MBB | @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/TsCh9hwSxA — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2026

Another player who caught fire for the Frogs was Jayden Pierre, who had 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. He was scoring well from the three-point line and really kept the Jayhawks on their heels with his playmaking ability.

David Punch was again the most important player on the court, for the second straight game. The sophomore finished with a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He was extremely hard for Kansas to stop and was the go-to guy in big moments, doing all he could to keep TCU alive in the second half.

What's Next for TCU and Kansas

For TCU, it's a frustrating ending to a winnable quarterfinal, but it's not the end. The Horned Frogs can now rest and reset for the NCAA Tournament. There's still basketball left in this team. Selection Sunday is right around the corner.

Kansas advances to the Big 12 semifinals and will play No. 2 seed Houston on Friday, March 13 at 8:30 CT at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The semifinal will air on ESPN/ESPN2.