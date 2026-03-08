TCU Has Won Five Straight, and The NCAA Tournament is Watching

The Horned Frogs stay hot heading into the Big 12 tournament, as they closed out the regular season against the Cincinnati Bearcats, 73–63.

TCU Horned Frogs won 8 of their last 9 games to conclude the regular season. Jamie Dixon has his team rolling just before the Big 12 tournament, where they will likely be the 6 seed. They are peaking at the right time.

This Is What a Program Turnaround Look Like

Prior to Dixon, the TCU program had been pretty irrelevant for quite some time. TCU had been to one tournament in 29 years, and now Dixon has the opportunity to take them to his 4th with the Frogs.

TCU’s 11 Big 12 wins this season are the most conference wins for the Frogs since they had 14 in the WAC in 1998.

Pierre and the Frogs Put on a Show in Fort Worth

The Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena was alive for the last regular season game at home, and it was for good reason as the Horned Frogs put on a show.

Jayden Pierre had the Frogs rolling on senior night with 18 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, shooting 7–11 from the field.

TCU Basketball v. Cincinnati, March 7, 2026. | Brain McLean, On Assignment for KillerFrogs.com Com | TCU On SI

Liutauras Lelevicius and David Punch also got hot today, with L.T. adding 14 points and Punch with 13 points, seven assists, and three steals for the Horned Frogs.

The Frogs shot 44% overall and 27% from deep, while Cincinnati also shot well, at 44% and 42%, respectively.

Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats as he was on fire with 19 points (7-of-14 shooting), four rebounds, and two blocks. Baba Miller also played his part for the Bearcats with 14 rebounds as Cincinnati won the glass battle, 37–30. A battle TCU has not lost in a few games.

In the first half, it was anybody’s game, going back and forth with neither team expanding their leads more than four points. However, a later halftime buzzer-beating three-pointer from Micah Robinson got the team going, and they really never looked back as the Frogs took a 32–29 lead at half.

The Frogs came out hot early in the second half, going on a 9–0 run, which allowed the Frogs to lead by double digits for most of the final half.

The Frogs did not make a basket in the last 3:28, but went 10-for-12 from the free throw stripe to secure the win in Fort Worth.

Where Does TCU Stand for March Madness?

Well, of course, nothing is certain, but I can almost 100 percent guarantee you this win locks TCU into the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

They might be the hottest team in college basketball and have shown they can beat and hang with any team.

Most bracketologists had TCU as a 10-seed heading into Saturday. After this win, don't be surprised if that number moves up a line or two. I expect an 8- or 9-seed, which will be a great spot for the Horned Frogs.

Kansas City is Next and Nobody Should Want to Face These Frogs

This was TCU’s fifth straight win, setting a new program-best in Big 12 play, and they aren’t stopping now. They will head into the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament looking to make some noise and improve their seeding. Everyone should be afraid of this team, which can hang with anybody.

TCU will await their seeding in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Kansas City.

As currently projected, the Horned Frogs will play as the six seed vs. the winner of Game 4 at 8:30 PM CT / 9:30 PM ET (ESPN/2) Game 8.

The Frogs of March have arrived.

The Frogs of March have arrived.

Kansas City can't get here fast enough.