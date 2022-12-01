TCU Basketball: Horned Frogs Find Offensive Rhythm In Win Over Providence

Senior guard Damion Baugh’s return and a double-double from sophomore center Eddie Lampkin Jr. pushed TCU (6-1) past Providence (5-3) 75-62 in a Big 12/Big East Battle matchup.

Baugh, who returned from a six-game suspension after signing with a non-NCAA certified agent during the NBA pre-draft process, scored ten points, dished out five assists, and snagged three steals. The first assist came less than a minute into the game when he found senior forward Chuck O’Bannon for a dunk.

From there, the Horned Frogs hit the gas on offense and never looked back as six players scored in double-figures.

“We weren’t at full strength,” junior guard Mike Miles Jr. said. “Now with our whole team back, we’re a completely different team. It shows. We play hard. We play better with ball movement.”

Lampkin led the scoring attack with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. He benefitted from Baugh’s return as the pair ran several pick-and-roll plays.

“He’s got a good feel for me,” Lampkin said. “I know he’s always going to look down (low) and that’s what he did today. He trusted me.”

Miles and O’Bannon chipped 12 points apiece, junior guard Micah Peavy had 13 points, and senior forward Emanuel Miller added 10 points. The Horned Frogs shot 50% overall (28-of-56), including 6-of-12 from three-point range.

Providence guard Devin Carter and forward Bryce Hopkins each scored 17 points.

TCU used its seventh starting line up in as many games this season. Injuries and illness have forced the shuffling but having a full roster should get the Horned Frogs get back on track.

“We’re finding ourselves,” head coach Jamie Dixon said. “We have good players, and we have good balance to the roster. We’ve had moments where we really got a good feel for each other.”

The Horned Frogs let the defense spur offensive success early against the Friars. Providence committed turnovers on four of its first five possessions, which TCU converted into an 11-2 lead.

TCU forced 18 total turnovers and held Providence to 22-of-53 (41.5%) shooting overall from the field and 4-of-18 (22.2%) from behind the three-point line.

“The numbers look pretty good,” Dixon said. “We were right at where we wanted to be, we got almost all our goals defensively, except the rebounding.”

The final rebounding margin favored the Horned Frogs 32-31, but the Friars grabbed 12 offensive rebounds. Lampkin had seven of TCU’s nine offensive boards.

Providence briefly took the lead in the second half, but Baugh nailed a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 28.

TCU had a 38-33 lead at halftime and then opened the second half on a 13-1 run. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 17 points before the Friars closed the gap to eight points with 1:39 left.

The Horned Frogs will continue non-conference play against Jackson State on December 6 at 7pm in Schollmaier Arena.

