TCU Men's Basketball:  How To Watch TCU vs Kansas State

Regarding Saturday's game against Kansas State, here is the relevant information:

Tip off is at 1:00 pm, in Schollmaier Arena, in our own Fort.

The game can be viewed on ESPN2 with Ted Emrich and King McClure.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Brian Estridge and John Denton or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

It's been a bad week. Mark that. It's been the worst week of athletics in TCU history. At least I hope it is; otherwise, I'm not at all sure how any Horned Frog fans survived thus far to read this. First there was the game. In needs no description, title, nor recapitulation. It was a massacre, a colossal embarrassment. There was a plague of Frogs, and they fell from the sky, en masse, and cracked their bones when they landed. All I'll say is the head coach of Georgia should be tried for crimes against humanity, and the team should be apprehended as war criminals.

Then there was Wednesday's basketball game against Texas. We got gored in the second half.

But we Frogs are nothing if not resilient. It is our specialty. We get eaten alive by bulldogs and stampeded by cattle, and we hop our way back into battle.

Saturday we'll be taking on The Kansas State Wildcats.

It is, needless to say, with some trepidation, I proclaim my optimism. As of now, they are undefeated in conference play, and soundly defeated Texas 116-103. Having said that, at the half, before we lost our marbles, we led Texas by 13. So long as we keep our heads where they should be, above our necks, and our feet where they should be, in the air, I predict a TCU victory.

