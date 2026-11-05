TCU Women’s Basketball Faces a New Opponent as Its New Look Takes Shape

No. 15 TCU women’s basketball will look to keep its momentum rolling Thursday when the Horned Frogs host Le Moyne at 6:30 p.m. CT at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs opened the season with a 99-43 victory over Oral Roberts , showcasing the depth and offensive potential of their retooled roster.

Thursday offers another opportunity to build on that performance as TCU continues its seven-game homestand.

TCU Looks to Build on Its Season Opener

The Horned Frogs wasted little time establishing control against Oral Roberts, jumping out to a 27-9 lead after the first quarter before carrying a 46-19 advantage into halftime. TCU continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring the Golden Eagles 31-6 in the third quarter.

Four Horned Frogs finished in double figures, led by sophomore forward Lara Somfai, who recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in her TCU debut.

North Carolina transfer Lanie Grant added 12 points, while Camille Williams also finished with 12. Guard Jadyn Wooten contributed 10 points and a game-high eight assists.

TCU’s offensive production was fueled by ball movement. The Horned Frogs recorded 26 assists on 35 made field goals while shooting 53% from the floor. They also connected on 10 3-pointers and outrebounded Oral Roberts 53-19.

The performance offered an early look at how coach Mark Campbell’s retooled roster could develop following the departures of Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez, who helped lead TCU to the Elite Eight last season.

Somfai’s presence in the frontcourt and Grant’s scoring ability could be important pieces as the Horned Frogs continue to establish their identity.

TCU also enters Thursday’s matchup riding a 45-game home winning streak. The Horned Frogs remain unbeaten in nonconference home games under Campbell, holding a 35-0 record during his tenure.

For a team still learning how its pieces fit together, the next step is sustaining that execution from one game to the next. Thursday gives TCU another chance to establish its rotations and develop the connections that will matter as the schedule becomes more demanding.

Le Moyne Brings an Experienced Core

Le Moyne presents a new opponent for the Horned Frogs. The Dolphins began their transition to Division I in 2023, and Thursday’s contest marks the first meeting between the programs in any sport.

Led by head coach Nick DiPillo, Le Moyne finished 12-21 in 2025-26 and was picked fourth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.

The Dolphins enter Thursday at 0-1 after a 72-36 loss at SMU on Tuesday. Peyton Dincher and Sydney Postell led Le Moyne with eight points apiece, while Ashley Buragas collected a team-high six rebounds.

SMU forced 28 turnovers, giving the Dolphins an immediate area to address before facing another power-conference opponent.

Despite last season’s record, Le Moyne returns 11 players, including four of its top five scorers, giving the Dolphins an experienced group for the 2026-27 campaign.

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Forward Ashley Buragas will be one of the primary players to watch. The senior averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting approximately 50% from the field. An All-NEC Second Team selection, Buragas gives Le Moyne a proven scoring presence in the frontcourt.

The Dolphins also return an experienced backcourt led by Eli Clark, who averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.6 assists per game.

Dincher adds another scoring option after averaging 6.4 points per game and shooting 38% from beyond the arc. She earned NEC All-Rookie Team honors following her freshman campaign.

Kayden Clark is another returning guard who could contribute offensively. She averaged 5.7 points per game last season. Jessica Wangolo brings experience and defensive production after leading the Dolphins with 34 steals.

Le Moyne added three newcomers during the offseason: freshman guards Gianna Nichols and Ava Bluhm, along with graduate transfer forward Kendal Moxey, who spent last season at Bowling Green.

What to Watch Thursday

Le Moyne is looking to improve its offensive production while finding ways to use its size and experience. Against TCU, the Dolphins face a significant challenge against a roster that demonstrated considerable depth and scoring balance in its opener.

For the Horned Frogs, the matchup provides another opportunity to build chemistry, evaluate their depth and continue developing their offense before the competition intensifies.

Ball movement will be one area to watch after TCU consistently created scoring opportunities against Oral Roberts. Maintaining that patience, sharing the ball and finishing possessions on the glass would give the Horned Frogs more to build on.

Defensively, TCU will look to carry over the pressure that helped establish control Tuesday. Le Moyne’s turnover problems against SMU make its ability to handle that pressure another storyline entering the matchup.

The Horned Frogs’ opening performance provided an encouraging starting point. Thursday offers the next look at how Campbell’s group is progressing as it works toward the challenges ahead in the Big 12 .

How to Watch TCU vs. Le Moyne

TCU hosts Le Moyne on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Schollmaier Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+, with radio coverage on KTCU 88.7 FM.

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