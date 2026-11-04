TCU Women’s Basketball Offers a First Look at Its New Identity

TCU Takes Control Against Oral Roberts

This was a close game for about four minutes. Entering as a big favorite, TCU handled business in its first game of the young season. Like the opening round of a boxing match, both teams spent the early minutes feeling each other out. With so many new players on both sides, the wheels needed a little time to get spinning.

Spinning they did for TCU. After those opening minutes, the Horned Frogs put it in gear and ran away with a 99-43 victory in a defensive masterclass.

The starting lineup consisted of Jadyn Wooten at point guard, freshman guard Jessie-May Hall, guard Lanie Grant, forward Lara Somfai and center Clara Silva. That group looked strong on both ends of the court, but it was Clara Bielefeld who helped get the second unit going and create separation early.

With so many newcomers joining this season’s roster , there was plenty to learn from their first official game together.

Newcomers and Returners Make Their Mark

To start with Bielefeld, she looked awesome. After playing a smaller role last season, she was going to need to take a big step as a ball handler off the bench when Wooten and Hall came out.

She looked the part. The 6-foot-4 guard commanded the court well, finishing with six points, 11 rebounds and six assists. It was a fun performance to watch from the second-year German guard.

Back to the starters, Somfai was excellent in this one. She finished with a team-high 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. I saw shades of Marta Suarez in her game. If she can get the three-ball going consistently, she’s going to be an impressive piece for this team.

Grant, the North Carolina transfer, scored 12 points and knocked down two 3-pointers. The three-ball is a major part of her game, and TCU will need her to come up big in that department. She has the potential to become an important perimeter threat as the Horned Frogs move forward without Madison Conner.

Overall, TCU started slowly from beyond the arc but improved as the game progressed, finishing 10-for-28 from three.

Highly anticipated Australian freshman Hall had a good start to her career, scoring nine points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting and grabbing five rebounds. The Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year showed early signs of the production she could bring to this lineup.

Hall also became the first true freshman to start a TCU season opener since Kianna Ray in 2016, an impressive milestone in her debut.

Silva was efficient and effective. I would personally love to see her play with even more aggression, as she’s going to have a size advantage against many of the players she faces. If she can use that size more consistently around the basket, this team could gain extra possessions on the boards.

One of the biggest additions from the portal was Oklahoma State transfer Wooten. She looked the part by facilitating and scoring when needed, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and a team-leading eight assists.

She steps into the point guard role previously occupied by Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Miles. That’s a high bar, but I believe she can capitalize on her time here while putting her own stamp on the position.

20 assists for the 39th time under coach Campbell ✅#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/i48GF9YdK8 — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 4, 2026

A Different Approach for Mark Campbell’s Team

Under coach Mark Campbell, we’ve seen offenses built heavily around a lead playmaker. With Van Lith, that approach helped take TCU to the Elite Eight. Miles followed by helping lead the Horned Frogs to another Elite Eight appearance.

This year’s team feels different.

The opening-night rotation offered an early glimpse of the depth Campbell can use, with 11 players getting on the court. That rotation will likely shorten once conference play arrives, but the opener gave several players an opportunity to show what they can contribute.

The previous approach worked, so it’s going to be exciting to see how this group develops its own style. Wooten is talented, but she doesn’t need to be a copy of Van Lith or Miles for this team to succeed.

The ball movement and variety of scoring options could give TCU different ways to attack defenses. It’s very early, and Oral Roberts offered limited resistance, but the first look was promising.

Teams still need leaders. Somfai, Wooten and Grant bring valuable college experience and can help lead on the stat sheet and in the locker room. Silva and Bielefeld return from last season’s Elite Eight team and know what it takes to get there.

The Horned Frogs also enter a demanding conference race, as outlined in our Big 12 women’s basketball preseason power rankings . One game won’t tell us how that race will unfold, but it was a great start to a long season for the Frogs.

TCU returns to Schollmaier Arena to face Le Moyne on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT. For a group still building chemistry, the quick turnaround provides another opportunity to develop the connections that could shape its season.

More TCU Women’s Basketball Coverage

Players to Watch as TCU Opens Against Oral Roberts

Bella Hines Brings Versatility to TCU’s Backcourt

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