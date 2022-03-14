TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Are Going Dancing

The Horned Frogs receive their first NCAA bid since 2018 as a 9-seed in the South Region; face 8-seed Seton Hall in San Diego on Friday.

The TCU men's basketball team is going dancing. Welcome to The Dance, Horned Frogs fans. TCU is the 9-seed in the South Region and will face the 8-seed Seton Hall in San Diego on Friday, March 18.

TCU (20-12, 8-10) will play in the NCAA tournament for the second time under head coach Jamie Dixon. The Horned Frogs played in the 2018 tournament and as the 6-seed lost their first round game to Syracuse in Detroit.

TCU reached 20 wins this season and finished tied for 5th place in the Big 12. This was the fourth season in Dixon's six years the team has reached the 20-win milestone. TCU is 5-5 against teams in the AP Top 25. The five wins is the most in program history.

TCU will play in the South Region. They will face the 8-seed Seton Hall out of the Big East. The Pirates finished the season 21-10 and 11-8 in their conference. They were the 6-seed in the Big East Tournament. They won their first round on Wednesday to Georgetown 57-53 then lost to Connecticut in the quarterfinals on Thursday, 62-52.

"It's a surreal moment," said Mike Miles at the TCU watch party. "By no means are we done. It's what we dreamed. Now it's time to capitalize."

"It's going to be a scary, scary, scary, scary, scary, scary sight for Seton Hall and any team we play after," said Emanuel Miller at the watch party. "This is everything for us. We are ready for it."

"This moment is great for us," said Micah Peavy. Of course, I have been to the tournament before with Texas Tech. But it's a different feeling I get to go with my brothers."

Some of the TCU men's basketball team share their reactions to going to the NCAA tournament. Nicholas Howard

"My brother and my dad played college ball at the Division 2 level and went far in their careers," added Jakobe Coles. "It's a blessing for me to be at the D1 level and get into the big dance."

Seton Hall defeated Georgetown three times this season, including that win in the tournament. Georgetown is one of two common opponents TCU had with Seton Hall. The Frogs defeated Georgetown in December. The other common opponent was Texas, with Seton Hall defeating the Longhorns in December. TCU went 1-2 against Texas this year.

If the Frogs defeat Seton Hall they will face Arizona in the second round. Arizona is the 1-seed in the South Region and finished 31-3 and 18-2 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 Tournament, defeating UCLA 86-74 on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.