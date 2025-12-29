Which USC Football Players To Watch When TCU Plays the Trojans In The Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans have had a strong season this year, losing only three games, and are in the top half of the Big 10 standings. They are also ranked No. 16 in the nation, heading into the Alamo Bowl.

However, Coach Lincoln Riley will have a big task ahead of him, as USC enters the Alamo Bowl as a talented program, but somewhat depleted team, especially on offense, where depth will be tested.

USC will be missing its top three receiving options, WRs Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and TE Lake McRee, as they opted out to prepare for the draft. They will also be without Left Tackle Elijah Paige and Center Kilian O'Connor, who suffered injuries earlier this season.

The Trojans will still have a key advantage that TCU will not. USC is expected to have its starting quarterback available, while the Horned Frogs will be without Josh Hoover after he elected to enter the transfer portal and sit out the bowl game. In his place, TCU will turn to senior Ken Seals, an experienced player, but he hasn't played consistently in quite some time.

USC will likely continue their same high-tempo, efficient play style, so TCU will still have a tough matchup ahead, but the Frogs must slow them down and make them play their style of play to win this game.

With all the players set to miss the Alamo Bowl, here are a few players I expect to make a difference for the Trojans.

USC Football Players to Watch

QB #14 Jayden Maiava

Jayden Maiava is a talented and composed dual-threat quarterback who brings a calm energy and efficiency to the USC offense. He has excellent arm strength and can drive the ball down the field quickly. Maiava is very effective when moving at the quick speed he desires and setting his tone for the game. He can also use his legs when needed to extend plays, without relying on them as his primary weapon. His composure, athleticism, and accuracy make him a player to watch for. TCU must keep him contained to make sure this game doesn't take a quick turn.

Jayden Maiava is returning to school next year, but he's going to be a fun prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft. Plays like this get you excited about his potential. pic.twitter.com/tu7PYOZURy — Drew Collings (@DrewMCollings) December 27, 2025

Jayden Maiava's Career Statistics Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions Quarterback Rating Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns 2023 3,085 17 10 147.1 277 3 2024 1,201 11 6 133.8 45 4 2025 3,431 23 8 159.5 150 6

RB #30 King Miller

The walk-on running back is showing off in his freshman campaign. He is a solid downhill back who runs with strength and patience, waiting for the openings to emerge. Miller isn’t an actual breakaway threat, but he has enough speed to create problems. He is also a reliable option in the passing game, serving as a great checkdown option for Maiava. TCU must slow him down, or he will set the tone early.

THE EXCLAMATION POINT FROM KING MILLER.



📺 NBC



pic.twitter.com/y35rn3aulo — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 30, 2025

King Miller's Career Statistics Carries Yards Touchdowns Average 2025 131 873 7 6.7

WR #16 Tanook Hines

Tanook Hines will go from WR 3 to WR 1. The freshman will be given a huge opportunity to help lead this Trojan offense, after both of their top receivers have announced their decision to sit out the bowl game. Hines is a speedy slot receiver who brings quickness and separation to their offense. He accelerates very quickly off the line of scrimmage and is most effective on short-quick routes. Hines has excellent hands and shows good body control. The young receiver isn't used to getting a high volume of catches, but will quickly be the team's number one target. TCU must be prepared to slow him down, because he has the potential to be a star.

Tanook Hines' Career Statistics Receptions Yards Touchdowns Average 2025 28 398 2 14.2

LB #23 Desman Stephens II

The young sophomore linebacker has been the leading tackler on this Trojan's defense this year. He is known for his sideline-to-sideline range and strong tackling ability. Stephens is very good at and is also effective at slowing down rushing and short passing games by reading plays. While he is not the fastest linebacker, he can still shed blocks and get to the back quickly. TCU must be aware of him because he will be ready to lead this defense.

Desman Stephens' Career Statistics Solo Tackles Total Tackles Sacks Pass Deflections Forced Fumbles Interceptions 2024 8 13 0 0 1 1 2025 54 83 0 0 0 0

