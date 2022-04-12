TCU Men's Basketball: Miles Has Unfinished Business

After less than two weeks of declaring for the NBA Draft. Mike Miles changed his mind and heart and decided to come back for another season at TCU. "Coming back to finish what we started with my brothers!!" he posted that from his Twitter.

Miles is coming off a pretty good year, but it could have gone a lot better for him had he not battled injuries throughout that tough Big 12 conference play. Miles averaged 15.4 points per game. He was a huge key for the Horned Frogs in the second half of Big 12 conference play and TCU's tournament run.

It's really good to see Miles will come back for another year at TCU. Nothing wrong with improving your draft stock in arguably the best basketball conference in the nation.

Miles could have had a better year despite the wrist injuries which showed on his shooting numbers, but nonetheless. he still made big play after big play for the Horned Frogs.

With this news, head coach Jamie Dixon's use of the transfer portal just got easier. He will be searching for players that can add value to seemingly stacked roster. There are a lot of players that would love to play alongside Miles.

There is a chance that SMU guard Kendric Davis might be looking to return to TCU regardless of the Miles decision.

Also, LSU's Adam Miller is in the transfer portal. He is another important transfer to watch as he was on the Team USA U19 last summer with Miles and coached by Dixon. They all won a gold medal together. So, these additions could be important pieces to TCU basketball's success.

Adding these players to the roster will definitely increase the Horned Frogs chemistry, as it already seems like they were clicking in certain moments. There is still potential they have not tapped yet, and adding these players that have already been coached in a Jamie Dixon system will make them a whole lot more deadlier.

