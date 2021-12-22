TCU Men's Basketball: Mike Miles Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The Horned Frogs have been playing some really good basketball lately as they have a lot of players step up and show their true potential. But do not be surprised for Mr. Miles. He and his squad have been taking care of business so far this year. I know Mike was excited to do a jersey swap with his former teammate that plays at Texas A&M (Wade Taylor). But I am pretty sure he likes the recognition.

Sophomore guard Mike Miles Jr. was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Miles scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to lead TCU to an 80-73 win at Georgetown to help the Big 12 tie the series in the Big EAST/Big 12 Battle. He also led the Horned Frogs with five assists and pulled down six rebounds with three steals while shooting 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

There are other games where Mike displayed his greatness. The game against Utah was a great bounce back game for him as he played 36 minutes for Coach Jamie Dixon. That game, he shot 9-17 in field goals. He shot 3-6 for 3-point field goals, and he shot 7-8 from the free throw line. Giving Mr. Miles a total of 28 points. He also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. This game he had against Utah was pivotal for him to bounce back because he had some games where he struggled in the first half but he would come to life in the second half. But he had been going all night long against Utah.

It’s the third career Big 12 weekly honor for Miles, the first as Big 12 Player of the Week. He was Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice last season. Earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday was Baylor freshman Kendall Brown.

Through 10 games, the Highland Hills, Texas native ranks third in the Big 12 in points (16.9) and assists (4.6).

