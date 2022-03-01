TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Prepare for Back-to-Back Games with Kansas

The Horned Frogs put on an electrifying performance against Texas Tech last Saturday, beating a Top 10 team at home. TCU displayed outstanding defensive energy versus Tech turning Tech over 20 times throughout the game. TCU’s defense undoubtedly resulted in a win against the Red Raiders

The Frogs play back-to-back games against No. 6 Kansas this week Tonight, TCU hosts the Jayhawks at 7 pm (ESPN+). Then they turn right around and play in Lawrence on Thursday night at 7 pm (ESPN+). The Frogs are 2-22 against Kansas since joining the Big 12. Although, an upset this week against Kansas would not be the first for TCU. Kansas, which was ranked 5th in the nation in 2013, suffered an upsetting loss against the Frogs in Schollmaier Arena, 62-55. TCU seems poised to have history repeat itself tonight against the Jayhawks more than ever!

Kansas is led by the Big 12’s leading scorer Ochai Agbaji at 20 points a game. Agbaji can get it going offensively in several ways. At 6’5”, he has no problem taking advantage of smaller defenders while also shooting 43% from 3-point range this year. Frogs must anchor their defense with the awareness of Agbaji at all times.

TCU has shown the ability to effectively switch defensively positions 1-4. Switching defensively could create problems for Agbaji seeing multiple defenders in one defensive sequence. Man-to-man switching also prevents easy points from KU around the rim by preventing actions such as pick and rolls, guard to guard handoffs, etc. Look for the Frogs to also apply full-court pressure in spurts to cause turnovers. Anything to lead to easy points is a positive.

Offensively, the Frogs must be confident and aggressive against the Jayhawks. TCU struggles when not aggressive on offense, making it easy on defense for the opposing opponents to guard actions. Frogs must be active without the ball against KU, making hard cuts to the rim and using backdoors to make the defense work. This is especially the case with broken plays. TCU succeeds when Damion Baugh and Mike Miles utilize a high ball screen in late clock situations, creating movement offensively for the whole team.

Also, smart transition plays by the Frogs make them hard to handle in the open court. I would like to see TCU take advantage of their athletic roster against Kansas. Get out in running the lanes with space and purpose. TCU has multiple athletes who can finish above the rim. Attaching smart in transition puts strain on KU’s defense. Teams that are good in transition also get opponents in foul trouble. It will be hard for KU to set up their defense if it is always on the move.

The Frogs’ offense gets better and better every game. Frogs have an opposing low post threat in Eddie Lampkin and Emanuel Miller. They also have a dynamic scoring point guard in Miles, who has great vision, and a legit second option scorer in Baugh. Plus, they are surrounded now by confident 3-point shooting in Francisco Farabello and Chuck O’Bannon. Frogs are true to form to obtain an upset tonight against Kansas.

Watch tonight and Thursday at 7 pm on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for two exciting games between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks.

