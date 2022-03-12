TCU Men's Basketball Falls Out of the Big 12 Tournament

Fifth-seeded TCU was unable to stay with the best scoring team in the conference as it fell to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Kansas, 75-62, Friday in the semifinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Horned Frogs struggled to find consistent buckets. The Horned Frogs also struggled to get consistent stops on defense. TCU struggled quite with getting offense going, and maybe teams have caught on to their easy scheme, but something has to give. For this team to make a run in the big dance.

Three lead changes made for an exciting first five minutes. A 3-pointer by KU’s Christian Braun put the Jayhawks (27-6) up 10-9, a lead they didn’t give up by committing just seven turnovers and forcing the Horned Frogs (20-12) into 18.

TCU outrebounded KU, 37-26, led by Damion Baugh and Chuck O’Bannon, who had seven each. O’Bannon led the Frogs with 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. This was O'Bannon's 14th game scoring in double figures this season. Baugh added a game-high nine assists.

Mike Miles joined O’Bannon in double figures with 14 points, his 23rd game scoring in double figures in 29 games played this season.

KU was led by Big 12 Player of the Year, Ochai Agbaji who finished with 22 points.

TCU fell to 6-10 overall, 4-6 under Jamie Dixon in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.

TCU fell to 7-8 in Quadrant 1 games this season. Seven wins is the most in program history.

TCU fell to 5-6 against Top 25 teams, still the most the Frogs have ever had in a season.

TCU outrebounded Kansas, 37-26. TCU fell to 18-7 this season and 99-33 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.

TCU projected as an 8-seed in the South Region by both ESPN and CBS Sports. Both have Frogs heading to San Diego. CBS has Marquette as 9-seed; ESPN has Seton Hall.

Next up: The Horned Frogs will await to see where they are selected for their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance. The selection show airs at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

