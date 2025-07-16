Killer Frogs

TCU Men's Basketball Announces Home and Home Series With Notre Dame

Jamie Dixon and staff add to a strong non conference schedule.

Nicholas Girimonte

Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TCU men's basketball announced a home-and-home series with Notre Dame for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The first game will come on December 5, 2025, in Fort Worth at Schollmaier Arena.

This adds to an already impressive non conference schedule for the Horned Frogs. The Fighting Irish game at home adds to Michigan, Florida, and Wisconsin or Providence as power conference competitors for next season.

The return game for the Notre Dame series will be in South Bend on December 5, 2026.

A common complaint from Frog fans over the past few seasons has been a weak nonconference schedule. The 2025 schedule, along with the Big 12 slate, will give TCU one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Scheduling these games show a confidence from Jamie Dixon and staff that their group will be ready to compete early in the season and have success doing so.

