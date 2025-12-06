TCU Drops Overtime Loss to Notre Dame
In this story:
TCU men's basketball comes back down to earth following their crazy Feast Week victories. Notre Dame came into Schollmaier Arena to beat the Frogs 87-85 in overtime.
The offense in this game was a tale of two halves for the Frogs. Jamie Dixon's squad came out on fire, dropping 45 points on 63 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three-point range.
The second half everything seemed much harder for TCU. The Frogs had just 31 points on 38.5 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from downtown.
Even with that, TCU had a chance to ice the game with two trips to the free throw line, but David Punch and Jayden Pierre combined to go two of four down the stretch. That opened the door for a Jalen Haralson jumper to send the game to overtime for Notre Dame.
The Frogs' cold second half bled into overtime, and it was too much for them to overcome. TCU shot just two of seven from the field and ended up in a two-point loss.
The main statistic that Coach Dixon will definitely harp on is the rebounding differential. The Frogs got out-rebounded 36-28 by the Fighting Irish, and they almost never win the game when that is the case.
The Frogs were already an undersized squad when they lost starting center Malick Diallo to a torn ACL for the season. After their current starting five Xavier Edmonds got ejected for a flagrant two foul, that left TCU needed a lot of help on the glass.
The main player to highlight for TCU is David Punch. The 6-foot-7 sophomore poured in a career high 20 points on 6-11 shooting to pair with seven rebounds. Punch continues to elevate his game and appears to be the go-to guy for the Frogs this season.
On the Notre Dame end, Jalen Haralson and Cole Certa both dropped 20 points a piece to make up for the loss of their star point guard Markus Burton. Burton injured his left leg after just 10 minutes played and did not return.
The Frogs will now have a quick turnaround as they head into Dickies Arena to play North Texas Sunday at 4:30 pm CT on ESPN+. It will be TCU's toughest remaining game in their non-conference schedule before Big 12 play starts, so winning this one will be important.
Postgame Press Conferences - TCU vs. Notre Dame
TCU Men's Basketball Head Coach Jamie Dixon
TCU Players Brock Harding, David Punch, and Jayden Pierre
Recommended Articles
Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.Follow girimontenicky