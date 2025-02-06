TCU Men's Basketball Defeats West Virginia, Jamie Dixon Makes History
For the first time in conference play, TCU has won back-to-back games, taking down West Virginia 65-60 in the Schollmaier Arena. The win marked an incredible milestone for Jamie Dixon. He reached 500 career wins on Wednesday. In 13 seasons at Pittsburgh, he won 328 games, and in his ninth season in Fort Worth, he's won 172 contests.
Dixon said, "I've been at two schools that I care immensely about and we've had a lot of good players...been lucky to do whatever I've wanted to do my whole life and fortunately I have a family that supports me with it." It also marks the one-year anniversary of his father's passing making the moment that much more bittersweet.
It was a tall climb for the Horned Frogs to pull this win off. The Mountaineers started off strong building up a 25-13 lead with six minutes left in the first half. However, the Frogs had a quick response knocking down five of their next seven shots to trail 29-28 at the half.
Vasean Allette gave TCU the lead early in the second half and built a 10-point lead but with under two minutes to go, Javon Small came away with a steal and a bucket in transition to tie the game at 58. The Frogs turned to Allette once again who converted a critical and-one with a minute left to make it 61-58. He scored the final seven points to secure the win.
The sophomore transfer from Old Dominion finished with a season high 22 points and 11 rebounds. He also had five assists and two steals. Noah Reynolds was also impressive in the win contributing 20 points on 6/9 shooting.
The critical component of this victory was TCU's free throw shooting. They shot an impressive 20/23 (87%) from the charity stripe. In the second half, the Frogs shot 48% from the field. They also did an impressive job on the glass, outrebounding West Virginia 27-21. Ernest Udeh had eight rebounds and three blocks.
This was certainly one of the most complete games Dixon's squad has played this season. They move to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play. They'll hit the road for a tough matchup in Ames with the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones.
College Gameday will be on site with tip off slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN+.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon
TCU Guards Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds
West Virginia Head Coach Darian DeVries
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.