TCU Men's Basketball: Five Bold Predictions for the 2024-25 Season
With TCU Basketball season finally here, it is time to make some predictions.
The Horned Frogs enter the season coming off a charity exhibition win over No. 16 Arkansas, so expectations are high right now.
Here are my top five bold predictions for TCU this season.
1. Frankie Collins earns All-Big 12 Honors.
Frankie Collins was one of the top transfer portal guards coming to TCU from Arizona State. Collins earned Pac-12-All Defense last season, leading the Sun Devils in points, assists, and steals. The 6-foot-1 point guard looked very efficient running the offense for the Frogs in the Arkansas scrimmage and looks primed to be a go-to guy for Jamie Dixon.
2. Vasean Allette leads TCU in scoring.
Vasean Allette is one of the most underrated scorers in the country. In his true freshman season at Old Dominion last year, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 17.4 points per game. Even though Allette is projected to be the sixth man for the Frogs, he is probably the best true bucket getter on the roster.
3. TCU gets a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection.
This is the best freshman class TCU Basketball has ever seen. From Micah Robinson and David Punch to the redshirts of Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning, the Frogs will most likely play four freshmen in their rotation this season. I believe all have tons of upside, but if I had to bet on one, it would be Micah Robinson to earn these honors as the best true freshman TCU has seen since Mike Miles Jr. The youth of the Frogs give an exciting new crop of talent for fans to enjoy.
4. Ernest Udeh Jr. finishes top 3 in minutes for TCU.
The Ernest Udeh Jr. breakout year is here, and he looks ready to take the next step. There is no question that durability was an issue for the 6-foot-11 center last season, ranking seventh on the Frogs at 17.3 minutes per game. Udeh Jr. has worked on his conditioning in the offseason and appears primed for a bigger role as the only big man with college experience coming into the season. I expect Udeh Jr. to join Frankie Collins and guard Noah Reynolds as the three Frogs to lead the team in minutes and lead Jamie Dixon's team.
5. TCU makes the NCAA Tournament.
For a TCU team that returns just 4.7% of their scoring, very little people are picking the Frogs to make the NCAA Tournament. However, I am going to give Jamie Dixon the benefit of the doubt coming off three straight seasons of making the dance. The Horned Frogs just beat No. 16 Arkansas in a charity exhibition, proving they can perform against elite talent, and this group of transfers and freshman are going to put it together enough to get a bid into March Madness. Do not sleep on the talent within this group.
