TCU Men's Basketball: Head Coach Jamie Dixon Shares Thoughts on Coming Season
With the regular season just two weeks away, the 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Day was held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City this week.
Wednesday was for men's basketball, with coaches and players from all 16 teams in attendance. Representing TCU were head coach Jamie Dixon, now in his eighth year at TCU; center Ernest Udeh Jr., the only returning scholarship player; guard Frankie Collins, a transfer from Arizona State; and guard Noah Reynolds, a transfer from Green Bay.
Coach Dixon met with all members of the media on the main stage, before individual breakout sessions. His full 10-minute conversation can be seen here:
TCU Men's Basketball at Big 12 Media Day - Coach Dixon Main Stage Press Conference
TCU Men's Basketball at Big 12 Media Day - Coach Dixon Interview
In a 30-minute breakout session, head coach Jamie Dixon spoke on a number of topics as the 2024-25 season approaches. Here are several of those questions and answers:
Jamie Dixon on the State of College Basketball Today
Jamie Dixon on an Offseason that Brought in Freshmen and New Transfers
Jamie Dixon Reacts to Virginia Coach Tony Bennett's Retirement
Jamie Dixon on his Expectations of Redshirt Freshmen Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning
Jamie Dixon Reacts to his Team's Recent Loss in a Scrimmage Against Texas
Jamie Dixon on the Age of His Team and What They Must Do
Jamie Dixon on Determining his Starting Five
Jamie Dixon on What Success Will Look Like Come March
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.