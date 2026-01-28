TCU Men's Basketball Hoping to Pull Off Upset Over No. 10 Houston

After suffering four consecutive losses in Big 12 play, the TCU men’s basketball team has bounced back with two straight wins over Oklahoma State and Baylor. Those triumphs certainly help lift the spirits of the team and the fanbase. But the storm clouds could once again be approaching in the form of the No. 10 Houston Cougars.

Houston, which has been a perennial national title contender ever since Kelvin Sampson arrived on the scene 12 years ago, will provide TCU its toughest test since the three-game gauntlet versus Kansas, Arizona, and BYU. It’ll be a game that stretches the Frogs to their limit, forcing them to adjust and adapt to the ever-fierce Cougars' attack. Pulling off the upset won’t come easy, though; should the Horned Frogs play to their strengths and curb their weaknesses, victory could come nonetheless. Of course, as is usually the case with TCU men’s basketball, that’s easier said than done.

TCU Faces a Formidable Houston Test

Jan 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The operation that Sampson runs in Houston is a tight one. Everything is methodically designed to suffocate an opponent, making them wish they never stepped foot on the basketball court. On only two occasions so far this season has a team been able to best the Cougars – Tennessee did it in a close 76-73 win on Nov. 25, while Texas Tech just pulled it off in a thrilling clash of two Big 12 titans on Jan. 24. Still, Houston was right there with both teams to the very end – not once this season have the Cougars been out of a game.

As such, it’ll take a Herculean effort for Jamie Dixon’s squad to pull off the upset. It can be done, though the pathway is narrow and filled with potholes, snakes and whatever other scary obstacle one can think of. That’s mostly due to the stellar roster that will stand in the Horned Frogs’ way.

Areas TCU Must Control

Led by freshman Kingston Flemings, who is coming off a 42-point performance against Texas Tech in Lubbock and is averaging 17 points a game, and Emanuel Sharp, there are not a ton of weaknesses to exploit. With that being the case, TCU will need to do one of two things (or both, preferably). First, it’ll need to slow down either Flemings or Sharp. Not simple, but perhaps doable. After all, this is college basketball – players can be prone to having an off day at times. If that’s not possible, then TCU’s standout scorers like David Punch, Jayden Pierre, Xavier Edmonds and others will be required to keep pace with the Cougars. Is that even in the cards? Perhaps not, but it will be necessary should the Horned Frogs want to pull off the upset.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) makes a jump shot over Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13)during the first half at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What’s operating in TCU’s favor is history. In Houston’s three years in the Big 12, it has yet to take down TCU at Schollmaier Arena. In fact, the Frogs are the only conference foe that the Cougars haven’t beaten on the road. Additionally, TCU is 6-3 in its last nine games against top 10 opponents in Fort Worth. Prior to falling to Michigan and Arizona this season, the Horned Frogs were on a four-game winning streak against top 10 opponents at home that included a victory over No. 2 Houston on Jan. 13, 2024. Dixon and company hope to rekindle some of that same magic in the matchup against the Cougars on Jan. 28.

Tip-off for the Frogs’ major clash with Houston is set for 8 p.m. CST at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com