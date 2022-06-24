TCU Men’s Basketball: 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Schedule Announced

Two powerhouse basketball conferences will fight to the finish for the tenth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the rights to see which team is the better basketball conference. The Big 12 (looking at the past ten seasons) has a slight edge over the SEC with a standing record of 4-3-2 and wins in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019. However, in 2017 and 2020, the conferences tied. The tournament will consist of ten games, five home and five away games for each conference, and all played on the same day.

The TCU Horned Frogs will head to Starkville, Mississippi, to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs on January 28, 2023. The game time and network will be determined soon. These two teams last met in 2014 when TCU won 61-52, making the upcoming game a favorable matchup for the Frogs for a few reasons:

Reason One is that they are 3-1 against the Bulldogs, winning the last two meetings.

Reason Two is that TCU has a 5-4 winning record in this tournament, including last year's 77-68 win against a No. 19 ranked LSU team.

The final reason is that TCU is coming off a great season with most of their talent coming back, including all five starters from last season.

In addition, add some fresh new faces, such as point guard Rondel Walker, who has decided to transfer after only one season at Oklahoma State, and incoming freshman Crosby High school standout PJ Haggerty. Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 21-13 record with an 8-10 5th place finish in a challenging Big 12 conference, earning the Frogs a trip to the NCAA tournament, where they made it to the second round for the first time in thirty-five seasons.

Mississippi State had a mediocre season last year with an 18-16 overall record and a 5th place 8-10 SEC record. The Bulldogs did miss out on the Big Dance; however, they still managed to earn a trip to the NIT tournament.

Even though the odds favor the TCU Horned Frogs, the Frogs should not take this game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for granted as they have hired former New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans to lead their program. So, unfortunately, we will have to wait until January 28 to see if Coach Jamie Dixon and his Frogs or Chris Jans and his Bulldogs have prepared harder and even become more clever for the big Match.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups:

Arkansas at Baylor

Iowa State at Missouri

Kansas at Kentucky

Florida at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

Texas Tech at LSU

Auburn at West Virginia

Bold indicates Big 12 Conference teams

