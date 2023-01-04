Skip to main content

TCU Men's Basketball:  How To Watch TCU vs. Baylor

The TCU Men's Basketball Team will be taking on The Bores From Waco in their hometown on Wednesday, Jan. 4
Hello!  

SI here, the guy who knows nothing, giving you everything you need to know about TCU sports. And that includes basketball, evidently. Here is the relevant information about the No. 17 TCU (12-1) versus No. 19 Baylor (10-3) basketball game:

The competition begins at 8:00pm on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Ferrell Center.

It can be viewed on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Brian Estridge and John Denton or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative. 

They're back.  The Bores From Waco, ranked No. 19, and we know they're going to be out for blood, them being them and us being us--for what it matters, as of now, Baylor has lost three times, as against TCU's once.  

Of course, the rankings are stupid.  As we learned this season in football, and last season in basketball, anyone can win any game at any time.  As my main man Cormac McCarthy reminds us in No Country For Old Men:  "Even in the contest between man and beast, the issue is not certain."  

Coming off a big win against Texas Tech on the same day (probably the greatest in modern Horned Frog history) as the football team's triumph at the Fiesta Bowl, our men's basketball team has everything to prove.  They have done something remarkable in their own right, they have established themselves, a TCU basketball team, as a serious contender in college sports, and, had I the money, I'd wager it in their favor.  

Go Frogs! 

Basketball

