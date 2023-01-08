TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs fall short of Iowa State 69-67

The No. 17 Frogs returned to the Schollmaier Arena to face the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones in the third conference game of the season.

Coming off a tremendous comeback victory over the No. 19 Baylor Bears, Jamie Dixon and the Frogs extended their winning streak to 11 games. This soon came to an end after the Cyclones outlasted the Frogs on Saturday.

Despite leading early in the first half, TCU played catch up for the majority of the game. An issue the Frogs succumbed to was foul trouble as Mike Miles Jr. picked up two personal fouls in just the opening 10 minutes of the first half. Miles, who had a career performance against Baylor with 33 points, struggled against Iowa, only scoring three points before the half.

But with the help of Damion Baugh, the Frogs launched a trademark comeback. The senior guard from Nashville, TN finished the contest with 17 points, 5 assists and 7 rebounds. As Baugh reached double-figures in points, Miles also scored a team-high 18 points.

With just over two minutes to play, the Frogs trailed by eight points. But a crucial 3-pointer from JaKobe Coles sparked a late rally. Despite the Frogs’ efforts, they didn’t perform well enough against No. 25 Iowa State.

TCU went 16 of 28 from the free throw line–a measly 57.1% from the line. A recipe for disaster, the Frogs felt the impact of 12 missed free throws in the 2-point loss. While the Frogs didn’t play its best brand of basketball, the Cyclones didn’t mess about.

Gabe Kalscheur, senior guard from Edina, MN, led the scoring for the Cyclones with 15 points. Meanwhile, Tre King and Robert Jones came off the bench and provided 12 and 15 points, respectively. On Iowa State's final possession, Kalscheur hit a game-winning three-pointer, with only 1.3 seconds left.

While five Cyclones reached double-figures in scoring, Iowa State also out-rebounded the Frogs and forced a tremendous 18 turnovers.

As Cyclones picked up their 12th victory of the year, improving to 3-0 in the Big 12, the Frogs’ 11-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday. But a quick turn-around sees the Frogs on the road against the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

