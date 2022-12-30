TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Get Largest Win in Dixon Era

The No. 18 TCU men's basketball team (11-1) got their ninth straight win on Wednesday afternoon with a 103-57 win over Central Arkansas. The 46-point margin of victory was the largest win for the Horned Frogs since Jamie Dixon has been head coach. This was the last game of the nonconference game before Big 12 conference play begins on Saturday.

Junior guard Mike Miles Jr. scored a game-high 21 points with the help of a career-high tying 11 made free throws on 13 attempts. Reigning Big 12 Player of the Week Emanuel Miller poured in 20 points and added a game-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

JaKobe Coles and Shahada Wells came off the bench, and each scored 12 points. Wells had six rebounds and five assists for a well-rounded game.

TCU Horned Frogs forward JaKobe Coles (21) and Central Arkansas Bears guard Camren Hunter (23) go for the ball during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This is the fourth season under Dixon that TCU has won 11 or more games through 12 games played. It was also the seventh time in program history to reach this milestone. This was the second time under Dixon that TCU scored 100+ points. The 103 points was the most scored by TCU since beating Mississippi Valley State University in 2014, which was also the last game in which the Frogs won by 46 points.

TCU had 28 assists in the game, the most since having 29 in a game against Central Michigan in 2018. The team also had a season-low seven turnovers in the game. TCU had ten steals, its third straight game with double-digit steals. The Frogs also had a season-high 50 rebounds.

Damion Baugh led TCU in assists for the fourth time this season with six. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. was 1-of-5 from 3-point range. It was his 13th-straight game with at least one made three, dating back to last season. Cole Despie scored his first career points with a 3-pointer late in the game.

Next up: TCU begins Big 12 Conference play on Saturday when they host Texas Tech at 11 a.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

