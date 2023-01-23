TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Notch Wire-To-Wire Win Over #2 Kansas

Going into Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3) had never won in Allen Fieldhouse. The Horned Frogs just suffered a road loss to West Virginia and a date with the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2) appeared to be setting up for a two-game skid.

In the wise words of Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend!" TCU stunned Kansas 83-60 in a victory that was never in question.

No. 14 TCU Beats No. 2 Kansas 83-60 In Lawrence

Shahada Wells came in off the bench for a season-best 17 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 points of his own. The backcourt trio of Wells, Miles, and Damion Baugh made up 43 of TCU's 83 total points and combined for 10 assists.

The career day for Wells didn't stop at the bucket though– he piled on five steals in the match, too. He shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, also a season-high mark.

TCU gained a 7-6 lead three minutes into the game and never surrendered the lead. Not long after, TCU went on a 19-0 run to extend their lead to 33-13 and the game spiraled out of hand after that.

The Frogs shot a cool 58.6% from the field in the first half, including hitting six of their nine threes. They led 48-38 at the half and Kansas never came within 10 points again.

That lead ballooned to 25 with 3:40 left in the game.

Despite the beatdown, Kansas' performance didn't go without merit. Junior forward Jalen Wilson (Denton, TX) scored 30 points in the game. Wilson leads the Jayhawks in scoring (21.3) and rebounding (8.8) this season.

A Chip Off The Shoulder

Going into Saturday, TCU men's basketball was 0-11 in Lawrence and 3-24 all-time against Kansas under head coach Jamie Dixon. Winless no longer, TCU can expect to climb from their No. 14 ranking.

The win marks one of the best in the Dixon era in Fort Worth. Not only did TCU notch the victory, but there was never a question about who the better team on the court was Saturday. It was all Frogs.

The rocky start for TCU men's basketball appears to be firmly in the past. They're 4-2 against AP Top 25 opponents on the season and the 23-point drubbing is the second largest Kansas has suffered at home under Bill Self (20 seasons!).

The win also marks TCU's best road victory in program history (prev. over No. 15 Iowa State), their largest road victory since 1998, and TCU's largest victory since 2019.

The Frogs return home to face the Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 2-5) on Tuesday. Tip is at 7:00 p.m. and the game can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or listened to on 88.7 KTCU.

For fans attending the game, WEAR BLACK!

