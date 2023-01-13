TCU Men's Basketball: Horned Frogs Blow Second-Half Lead to No. 10 Texas

The no. 17 TCU Horned Frogs built up a 40-22 lead with 2:57 to go in the first half. Things were going really well as the Frogs were searching for their first road win against a top 10 team in program history. However, a second half surge by the no. 10 Texas Longhorns propelled them to a 79-75 win Wednesday night.

It was a difficult loss for what seemed to be a promising game for TCU. They were playing with a fast pace in the first half as they have been all season long. They were outrebounding Texas and keeping the turnovers down. That all changed in the second half when the Longhorns put pressure on the TCU backcourt and forced some bad passes. TCU coughed up eight turnovers in the second half.

Texas slowly started to crawl back cutting the deficit to two making it 49-47. TCU went on a quick run getting back to what worked so well in the first half: playing good defense and scoring in transition. TCU had a punch for every blow Texas had.

However, all the momentum changed after a huge Marcus Carr three which broke the tie with a minute to go. On the other end, Emanuel Miller matched the Carr three with an and-1 opportunity. Miller missed the free throw. Texas got a huge offensive rebound by Sir'Jabari Rice seemingly ended the game. Texas simply outplayed TCU late in that game.

Miller had an excellent game for TCU scoring 21 points. He is so effective when he touches the paint and can score from anywhere on the block. Mike Miles added 16 points but wasn't able to get to his spots as easily as the first half. Damion Baugh was a point away from a double-double with nine points and 10 assists.

For Texas, Timmy Allen finished with 17 points. He got good position down low consistently and when the help came on a drive, Allen capitalized. Rice finished with 15 points and knocked down eight crucial free throws.

There is no doubt about it that the Big 12 is extremely competitive. TCU needed to close this one out and this loss is back breaking. When this team is clicking, they are so fun to watch. They all compliment each other so well but allowing all these pieces to flow late in games will be crucial.

TCU drops to 13-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Their next opportunity to bounce back will come against no. 11 Kansas State at home this Saturday at 1 p.m.

