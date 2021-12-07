TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Dec. 8th & 11th

Big week for TCU Men’s Basketball as they look to continue to put the shackles of defense on their opponents, cash out on offense, and reel in more wins. TCU has six wins through its first seven games for the fifth time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon. In the 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had six wins in its first seven games just once. TCU’s defense shined in a 71-63 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday. The Horned Frogs held the Golden Eagles to 24 points below their season average of 87.4 points per game. Mike Miles and Damion Baugh each scored a team-high 13 points.

The strength is in the numbers. You may overlook it, but TCU has some players that have been balling out, and its making a difference in team success. Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles has scored in double figures in every game this season. Miles is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in points (sixth, 15.8) and assists (third, 4.7). Emanuel Miller leads a class of eight newcomers. His 7.6 rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12 as does his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, which also ranks 31st nationally. Miller also leads the Big 12 in double-doubles with 3 this year. Eddie Lampkin Jr. has averaged 10 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last two games. As a team, TCU has had 10 or fewer turnovers in its last three games. They are improving each game in taking care of the ball and getting big defensive stops. Once when they start shooting the ball at a high clip. They will be a tough team to stop.

It’s time to finally run it back. TCU will play Utah in a neutral-site game at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Simmons Bank Showdown will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The last meeting came when both teams were members of the Mountain West Conference, on Feb. 22, 2011, a 50-48 win by the Utes in Salt Lake City. Utah leads the series 16-4 and has won the last seven games. TCU has not beat Utah since 2008. Utah is 6-2 this season following a 66-58 win over California on Sunday. The Runnin’ Utes are led by junior center Branden Carlson's 13.5 points per game. David Jenkins Jr. is averaging 13.1 and Both Gach is at 13.0 per game. Utah leads the Pac-12 Conference in free throw shooting (77.9%) and 3-point field goal defense (25.4%).

Then following their battle against Utah, the Horned Frogs head down H-town. TCU will play against Texas A&M in The Battleground 2k21 at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. This will be a big game for Houston natives Eddie Lampkin and Maxwell Evans. This will be a bittersweet game for Emmanuel Miller as he played two years at Texas A&M and put up some outstanding numbers in the SEC. Also, Mike Miles gets to play against former backcourt mate at Lancaster, Wade Taylor. This game should have a lot of emotions.

The Aggies are currently 7-1, beating New Orleans in their last match-up 85-65. The last time TCU played Texas A&M was December 12, 2020, at the Dickies Arena for the Simmons Bank showdown. TCU won that game 73-55. TCU is still behind in the series 77-89. The Aggies’ leading scorers are Quenton Jackson with 12 points per game and Tyrece Radford with 9.5 points per game. As a team, they average 60.1 points per game and 34.3 rebounds per game. This is going to be an exciting week of Horned Frog basketball.

