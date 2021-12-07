Skip to main content
    •
    December 7, 2021
    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Dec. 8th & 11th
    Publish date:

    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Dec. 8th & 11th

    The Horned Frogs play against Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown and play against Texas A&M at the Battleground 2k21.
    Author:

    @TCU Men's Basketball- Photo of Emmanuel Miller

    The Horned Frogs play against Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown and play against Texas A&M at the Battleground 2k21.

    Big week for TCU Men’s Basketball as they look to continue to put the shackles of defense on their opponents, cash out on offense, and reel in more wins. TCU has six wins through its first seven games for the fifth time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon. In the 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had six wins in its first seven games just once. TCU’s defense shined in a 71-63 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday. The Horned Frogs held the Golden Eagles to 24 points below their season average of 87.4 points per game. Mike Miles and Damion Baugh each scored a team-high 13 points.

    The strength is in the numbers. You may overlook it, but TCU has some players that have been balling out, and its making a difference in team success. Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles has scored in double figures in every game this season. Miles is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in points (sixth, 15.8) and assists (third, 4.7). Emanuel Miller leads a class of eight newcomers. His 7.6 rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12 as does his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, which also ranks 31st nationally. Miller also leads the Big 12 in double-doubles with 3 this year. Eddie Lampkin Jr. has averaged 10 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last two games. As a team, TCU has had 10 or fewer turnovers in its last three games. They are improving each game in taking care of the ball and getting big defensive stops. Once when they start shooting the ball at a high clip. They will be a tough team to stop.

    It’s time to finally run it back. TCU will play Utah in a neutral-site game at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Simmons Bank Showdown will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The last meeting came when both teams were members of the Mountain West Conference, on Feb. 22, 2011, a 50-48 win by the Utes in Salt Lake City. Utah leads the series 16-4 and has won the last seven games. TCU has not beat Utah since 2008. Utah is 6-2 this season following a 66-58 win over California on Sunday. The Runnin’ Utes are led by junior center Branden Carlson's 13.5 points per game. David Jenkins Jr. is averaging 13.1 and Both Gach is at 13.0 per game. Utah leads the Pac-12 Conference in free throw shooting (77.9%) and 3-point field goal defense (25.4%).

    Read More

    Then following their battle against Utah, the Horned Frogs head down H-town. TCU will play against Texas A&M in The Battleground 2k21 at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. This will be a big game for Houston natives Eddie Lampkin and Maxwell Evans. This will be a bittersweet game for Emmanuel Miller as he played two years at Texas A&M and put up some outstanding numbers in the SEC. Also, Mike Miles gets to play against former backcourt mate at Lancaster, Wade Taylor. This game should have a lot of emotions.

    The Aggies are currently 7-1, beating New Orleans in their last match-up 85-65. The last time TCU played Texas A&M was December 12, 2020, at the Dickies Arena for the Simmons Bank showdown. TCU won that game 73-55. TCU is still behind in the series 77-89. The Aggies’ leading scorers are Quenton Jackson with 12 points per game and Tyrece Radford with 9.5 points per game. As a team, they average 60.1 points per game and 34.3 rebounds per game. This is going to be an exciting week of Horned Frog basketball.

    Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    @TCU Men's Basketball- Photo of Emmanuel Miller
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Dec. 8th & 11th

    1 minute ago
    Kasey Staley broke the indoor school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.10 meters, which placed her 4th overall. The previous school record was 3.96 meters.
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Divers and Indoor Track Compete

    2 hours ago
    Jan 2, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Ra'Shaad Samples (1) against the Washington Huskies in the 2015 Cactus Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium.
    Football

    Sonny Dykes is Bringing a Top-Notch Staff to TCU: First in a Series

    2 hours ago
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Yummy Morris
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to Florida

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17303552
    Football

    College Football Playoff: Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl Preview, How to Watch

    22 hours ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) stops Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
    Football

    Championship Week Results: Pokes were ooooh so close

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_13871968
    Football

    College Football Bowl Season: Every Matchup, Location, TV, and More

    Dec 5, 2021
    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Eight Horned Frogs Receive All-Big Twelve Recognition

    Dec 4, 2021