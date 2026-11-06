TCU vs Southern Basketball How to Watch and What to Know

TCU opened its season with a bang against Lindenwood, winning 98–59 on Monday . A nice opener, especially after last year’s debut. But these aren’t the same Frogs as last year.

The next opportunity comes Friday, when Southern visits Schollmaier Arena. For TCU, it’s a chance to build on a promising start while getting another look at how its returning players and newcomers fit together.

How to Watch TCU vs Southern Basketball

Records: Southern 0–1, 0–0 SWAC; TCU 1–0, 0–0 Big 12

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Tip-off: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

TCU Radio: Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR

Audio Streaming: Varsity Network

Find the watch, listen and live stats links in TCU’s official game preview .

What to Take Away From the Season Opener

Expectations are high for the Frogs. They received 17 votes in the preseason AP Top 25, placing them sixth among teams receiving votes outside the rankings.

They played like a team capable of meeting those expectations on Monday. They made shots, made the right plays and ultimately dominated.

It wasn’t all perfect. The Frogs had 13 turnovers after averaging 10.7 per game last season. But those mistakes hardly slowed them down.

TCU made 10 of its 19 three-point attempts, shooting 52.6%. While the sample size is one game, that was an encouraging start for a team that shot 33.2% from beyond the arc on 22.4 attempts per game last season .

The three-point shot limited TCU at times last year. If the Frogs can become a more consistent threat from outside, it could raise this team’s ceiling.

DJ Thomas had a team-high 19 points against Lindenwood during TCU's season opener. | TCU Men's Basketball on X

Robinson and Thomas Highlight TCU’s Offense

Micah Robinson averaged 10.9 points for the Horned Frogs last season. His 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting Monday showed his potential for a big year.

His ability to get to the free-throw line should help, too. He made seven of his 10 attempts against Lindenwood.

Robinson was one of TCU’s leading returning scorers, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he led the team in scoring this season.

Over these first few games, it will also be interesting to watch how DJ Thomas fits into the rotation. Coming off the bench, he matched Robinson’s 19 points, including two three-pointers and a perfect 7-for-7 performance at the free-throw line.

The West Virginia transfer also made his presence felt defensively, collecting five steals. It would be surprising if he didn’t remain one of Jamie Dixon’s primary options off the bench.

The returning players, Xavier Edmonds, Tanner Toolson, and Brock Harding, all picked up right where they left off last season.

Southern is Battle-Tested but Undisciplined

The Jaguars faced SMU in Dallas on Monday. Southern trailed by two at halftime, but the Mustangs outscored the Jaguars 45–34 in the second half to win 85–72 .

Southern used a deep rotation and received most of its scoring from the bench. Six reserves scored at least five points, and the Jaguars finished with 57 bench points.

The Jaguars made more three-pointers than the Mustangs, eight to seven. But SMU went 32-for-40 at the free-throw line, compared with Southern’s 12-for-15.

Southern’s 27 personal fouls could prove costly against a TCU team that attempted 38 free throws in its opener. Keeping the Jaguars under pressure and getting into the paint could give the Frogs another productive night at the line.

Game Prediction & Expectations

The Horned Frogs looked sharp against Lindenwood, and I expect them to follow that performance with a win against Southern.

It could be Edmonds’ night. He scored nine points on eight shot attempts in the opener, and a heavy dose of action in the paint could create free-throw opportunities and good looks at the rim.

For TCU, the next step is showing that Monday’s offensive execution can carry into another game. Continued production from the bench and consistent outside shooting would be encouraging signs.

Stay Connected With KillerFrogs

Follow KillerFrogs on TCU On SI for more Horned Frogs basketball coverage throughout the season. Join fellow fans on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum and look for the Men’s 2026–27 College Basketball Thread to discuss the Southern matchup and the season ahead.