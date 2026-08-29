College Football Week Zero Live Scores, Updates: North Carolina–TCU Kick Off in Dublin
It’s finally Week Zero, and the college football season kicks off in earnest today. Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on all the key action.
In this story:
North Carolina Tar HeelsTCU Horned FrogsUSC TrojansSan Jose State SpartansNorth Carolina State WolfpackVirginia CavaliersNorth Dakota State BisonJacksonville State GamecocksEastern Michigan EaglesSacramento State HornetsHawaii Rainbow WarriorsStanford CardinalNew Mexico State AggiesFlorida State SeminolesMemphis TigersUNLV Rebels
It’s finally Week Zero, and the college football season kicks off in earnest today with a showdown in Dublin between North Carolina and TCU (noon ET on ESPN). The only ranked team in action, No. 14 USC, hosts San José State (3 p.m. ET on NBC). A handful of other teams get the season underway this week before a full slate next Saturday. Every week of the season, Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on all the key action, including on-the-ground coverage, takeaways and more.
College Football Week Zero live scores, updates, analysis
PODCAST: Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Published | Modified
Home/College Football