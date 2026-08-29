College Football Week Zero Live Scores, Updates: North Carolina–TCU Kick Off in Dublin

It’s finally Week Zero, and the college football season kicks off in earnest today with a showdown in Dublin between North Carolina and TCU (noon ET on ESPN). The only ranked team in action, No. 14 USC, hosts San José State (3 p.m. ET on NBC). A handful of other teams get the season underway this week before a full slate next Saturday. Every week of the season, Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on all the key action, including on-the-ground coverage, takeaways and more.

College Football Week Zero live scores, updates, analysis

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