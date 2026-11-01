What Last Season Reveals About TCU Basketball’s Next Step

TCU men’s basketball enters the 2026-27 season with a different feel. After an impressive finish last year, this team has a chance to build on that success and make more people pay attention. Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs have an opportunity to take another leap forward in the Big 12.

Last season, TCU finished 23-12 overall and 11-7 in conference play, good for sixth place in a tough Big 12. The Frogs also added another NCAA Tournament victory, defeating Ohio State in the first round before their season ended with an 81-58 loss to Duke in the second round.

While the ending was disappointing, there was still plenty to be encouraged about. Several important contributors are returning to Fort Worth, giving the Frogs a foundation as they work new players into the rotation.

What TCU Basketball Can Learn From the 2025-26 Season

TCU experienced its fair share of ups and downs last season. The Frogs opened with a frustrating loss to New Orleans that had fans hitting the panic button early. They also faced a challenging nonconference schedule that included Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

There were some big highlights along the way. At the Rady Children’s Invitational, TCU picked up impressive wins over No. 10 Florida and Wisconsin. Those victories showed that the Frogs could compete with nationally recognized programs and provided an early boost of confidence.

Conference play wasn’t all roses, either, but TCU eventually found its momentum. The Frogs earned meaningful wins over No. 5 Iowa State, Texas Tech on the road, Baylor and Oklahoma State, giving themselves reasons to believe as postseason play approached.

They carried some of that momentum into the Big 12 Tournament, defeating Oklahoma State before losing to Kansas.

Despite the success, there were areas where TCU struggled. Consistency was an issue, particularly in losses to Colorado and Houston. Those games showed that even with plenty to celebrate, there was room for growth in offensive execution, shooting and taking care of the basketball.

I think the biggest takeaway was that TCU proved it could compete in one of the best basketball conferences in the country. The next challenge is doing it more consistently against programs such as Kansas and Arizona.

With the Horned Frogs picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, this team has another opportunity to push beyond outside expectations.

Xavier Edmonds Leads TCU’s Returning Core

Man oh man, was I excited when this core announced it would return to TCU! I think this group is the biggest reason for optimism heading into the season, bringing talent and experience back to Fort Worth.

TCU center Xavier Edmonds had a season-high 21 points against Florida A&M. | Parker Neal - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Xavier Edmonds’ decision to return was especially exciting. After a breakout season in which he earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors, Edmonds enters this year as one of the Frogs’ most important players.

He averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while recording 11 double-doubles. He became one of the team’s most reliable offensive weapons, and his continued development could go a long way toward determining how high this team climbs.

Micah Robinson is another player I am ecstatic to watch. Last season, he averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while becoming an increasingly important part of the rotation. He started the final 12 games and scored 18 points in each of TCU’s NCAA Tournament games.

That finish gives him something to build on. I’m excited to see whether he can carry that confidence into a larger role and become an even more consistent offensive threat.

Brock Harding will also be an extremely important piece. The returning point guard improved TCU’s ball movement last season, and it showed. His experience and playmaking should help the Frogs as they bring newcomers into the offense.

Harding’s ability to distribute the basketball, control the pace and get his teammates involved will be especially valuable while this group develops chemistry.

And last but not least is Tanner Toolson. He plays with a high motor and brings an effort level that is easy to appreciate. His experience gives TCU another familiar option on the perimeter, and I’m excited to see what he contributes this season.

Drew McElroy also returns, providing additional continuity within the program.

This group has the opportunity to be very good. How much the returning players improve, and how well they help the newcomers adjust, will have a lot to do with TCU’s success.

How TCU’s Newcomers Could Change the 2026-27 Roster

The Frogs lost some important pieces, including David Punch, who averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds before transferring to Texas. His departure leaves production to replace, but I think it also creates an opportunity for Edmonds to fully blossom.

Jayden Pierre and Liutauras Lelevicius are also gone. Pierre could give the offense a lift when his shot was falling, while Lelevicius showed growth as the season progressed.

The Frogs will miss those contributions, but they have added players who could help them reach another level.

One of my favorite additions is Trent Lincoln, the nation’s top-ranked junior college recruit. Lincoln averaged 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists at Gulf Coast State. His scoring and playmaking could give TCU another valuable option in the backcourt.

Gavin Sykes is another big-time addition. The Long Beach State transfer averaged 19.4 points and shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range while earning Big West Freshman of the Year honors.

I think his ability to create offense and make shots could help address some of the inconsistency we saw last season. He gives Dixon another player who can put pressure on a defense when the Frogs need a basket.

TCU also added size, which is something I wanted to see addressed. The newcomers include 7-foot Ryan Hunt, 6-foot-10 Luke Bamgboye and 6-foot-9 DJ Thomas.

As explored in our look at TCU’s frontcourt and roster additions, the Frogs have more options as they work to establish their rotation.

Dixon and his staff spent the offseason adding depth, size and versatility. The question will be how quickly those pieces fit together and how effectively the newcomers complement the returning players.

What Comes Next for Jamie Dixon and TCU Basketball?

There is plenty to like about this TCU basketball team. In my opinion, there are good reasons to be excited about what it could become.

Feb. 5, 2025-TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon and Super Frog celebrate Dixon's 500th career win as TCU beat West Virginia in the Schollmaier Arena. | Brian McLean-On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs on SI

The Frogs return several major contributors from a team that finished sixth in the Big 12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They have also added players in areas where they needed help.

Their summer trip to Costa Rica provided an early opportunity to evaluate the roster, but putting everything together during the regular season will be a different challenge.

Preseason expectations only tell us so much. Last season showed that TCU could compete with some very good programs. Now, it’s about taking the next step and making those performances more consistent.

With Dixon entering his 11th season guiding the Frogs, this combination of returning experience and new talent could give TCU another opportunity to make noise in the Big 12.

Making the NCAA Tournament remains an important goal. I also think this group should aim higher, working toward a deeper postseason run and a place among the conference’s strongest teams.

The potential is there. Now we get to see what the Frogs do with it.

Stay Connected

Keep up with TCU Horned Frogs On SI for the latest basketball news, analysis and updates throughout the season. What are your expectations for this year’s team, and which player are you most excited to watch? Join fellow Horned Frogs in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum on KillerFrogs and share your take.