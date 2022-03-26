TCU head women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley has been named one of four 2022 Bold Women honorees by Girls Inc. of Tarrant County. Pebley, who just wrapped up her eighth season with the Horned Frogs, has been recognized by Girls Inc. of Tarrant County for her impact in the Fort Worth community.

In the last home game of the regular season against Kansas State, Coach Pebley had a postgame press conference and talked about the season with her girls and she stated, "Really thankful for the blood, sweat, laugh, smiles. It was a joy being around this team. No matter the accomplishments and if we had great season. They are great women who make an impact, and basketball is something they do... One thing I tried to continue to instill in them as women is that you learned a lot of skills on the court and off the court. I just want them to be there for each other when times are good and when times get rough."

You can tell the difference Coach Pebley made in her young ladies each and every single day. Just being around the team, you felt the presence of joy, respect, and care from each one on the team. Coach Pebley does a great job looking out for everyone she comes in contact to help them succeed in whatever they want.

Coach Pebley was also asked a question at this post game press conference against Kansas State. The question was:

"Coach, for you being a leader of these young ladies, how does it make you feel as person?"

Coach Pebley responded, " I just love them (begins to sniffle and sheds a tear) ..... I love them."

The emotion and love the Coach Pebley pours out to these young ladies through the game of basketball is a game changer in today's world. Coach Pebley is doing her part in the world. She is definitely shaping more world changers.

“Girls Inc. is in so many ways, the gold standard for coaching, leading and preparing young women for life,” said Pebley. “They have shown up and stepped up, in so many ways in our Tarrant County community. We are all better because of the efforts of Girls Inc., and it is humbling to be honored by these women and with these other women.”

Girls Inc. Of Tarrant County provides life-changing mentoring relationships, a pro-girl culture, and research-based programming that equip girls to be healthy, educated, and empowered.

Pebley joins Letatia Teykle (Executive Director at the Levitt Pavilion Arlington), Jasmine Ward (Executive Director of Black Ladies in Public Health), and Roxanne Martinez (Fort Worth ISD Board Trustee) as this year’s recipients. Previous Bold Women honorees include TCU’s Dr. Sophia Garcia (2019), Tarrant County United Way’s Leah King (2019), Fort Worth Police Assistant Chief Julie Swearingin (2020), activist and “Grandmother of Juneteenth” Opal Lee (2021), and Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President Michele Evans (2021).

The Bold Women recipients will be recognized at Girls Inc. of Tarrant County’s annual Champions Breakfast on March 31 at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.