TCU Women's Basketball Dominates Texas Tech Defensively For 16th Home Win
Another game, another record-breaking milestone achieved by the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team. After a 63-42 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Frogs won their 16th straight home game this season, setting a new program record.
The Frogs struggled mightily in the first half of this contest, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and only 12 in the second. Taylor Bigby led the scoring with nine points, and Aaliyah Roberson was right behind her with seven. No one else on the team had more than five. The team had one of their biggest struggles since conference play began offensively, shooting 32% from the floor (8-25) and only 14.3% from beyond the arc (2-14), including going 0-8 in 3-point shots in the second quarter.
However, TCU was playing stifling defense, and Tech had no answer for it. The Red Raiders only had four players score in the first half; Jasmine Shavers led the way with nine points, Adle Blacklock had eight, and Loghan Johnson had seven. Bailey Maupin, the team's leading scorer, was held to only two points for the entirety of the first half and was 1-7 on field goal attempts. As a team, Texas Tech shot 37.5% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, helping keep them only trailing by one going into halftime.
In the second half, though, the TCU offense took over as they have all season. Madison Conner was 100% from the floor, scoring 11 points and going 3-3 from beyond the arc. Hailey Van Lith, who was shockingly held to 0 points in the first half, finished the game with six points before fouling out with 5:15 to go in the game. Sedona Prince missed her 12th double-double after finishing with nine points and ten rebounds. Aaliyah Roberson led the team in scoring after adding another seven points in the second half to finish with 14 for the game.
The Frogs shot 48.3% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc to finish with a field goal percentage of 40.7 and a 3-point percentage of 28.1%.
Shavers scored the most points for the Red Raiders, 15 in the contest, but the team was held to just 16 in the second half. Maupin scored only three points and was 1-9 from the field. Tech shot 30.4% from the field, failed to log a made 3-pointer in the second half, and finished the game with a field goal percentage of only 28.8%.
Texas Tech
TCU
42
Points
63
29%
FG%
41%
27%
3FG%
28%
15
Turnovers
12
35
Rebounds
36
0
Blocks
7
9
Assists
19
The Horned Frogs are back in action Tuesday, February 11th at 6:30 P.m. CT against BYU at Schollmaier Arena
