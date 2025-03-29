TCU Women's Basketball: How Sweet It Is
"That is what March Madness is all about," said head coach Mark Campbell immediately after the TCU Horned Frogs (34-3) defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-6) 71-62 in the Sweet Sixteen game on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.
1st and 2nd Quarters - It's Either Team's Game
The game was a back-and-forth affair for the first two quarters. TCU got the opening tip-off of Sedona Prince but quickly turned the ball over, allowing Notre Dame to score the first points of the game. Turnovers by TCU were a problem early on. The Horned Frogs had eight in the first quarter.
TCU was up 16-9 at the first media timeout with 4:43 left in the 1st. That seven-point lead was the largest the Frogs held in the 1st Quarter. Notre Dame's Sonia Citron scored a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first, narrowing TCU's lead to 20-19.
The back-and-forth continued in the 2nd Quarter. Throughout the first half, there were two lead changes, two ties, and each team held the lead for just over 8:30 minutes. TCU shot 64.3% in the 1st Quarter but only 30% in the 2nd Quarter. Notre Dame, though, struggled throughout the game to make its shots. They shot 41.2% in the 1st and 35.3% in the 2nd.
Notre Dame took a 35-33 lead into the half. TCU guard Madison Conner and center Sedona Prince led all scorers with nine points at the break. Notre Dame's Liatu King led the Irish with eight points. At halftime, TCU had given up 13 turnovers compared to Notre Dame's two.
Third Quarter Woes
Throughout the season, the 3rd Quarter has been one in which the Frogs either shine or struggle. The Frogs would go 4-10 (40%) and 0-2 from beyond the arc in the 3rd. Notre Dame went 6-17 (35.3%) and 1-3 (33.3%) from the 3-point range. Both teams went 100% (10-10 for TCU and 4-4 for Notre Dame) from the free-throw line. TCU only allowed one turnover in the 3rd Quarter.
With 6:22 remaining in the 3rd Quarter, Notre Dame had a nine-point lead, which was their largest of the game. TCU would fight back throughout the rest of the third and trailed only by one point at the end of the quarter, 52-51.
4th Quarter - Sweet Home Alabama
TCU came out of the break to start the 4th Quarter on fire. The TCU fans in attendance made the atmosphere inside Legacy Arena seem more like they were home in Schollmaier Arena. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith had an incredible 4th Quarter. She ended with 26 points and four assists, but ten of those points were scored in the last frame.
By the end of the game, Van Lith would hold both the TCU single-season points record and total assists record.
TCU would shoot 60% in the 4th Quarter, going 6-10, plus 2-3 from the 3-point line, and 6-6 from the bonus stripe. Notre Dame, in the 4th Quarter, only shot 16.7% (3-18). TCU outscored Notre Dame 20-10 in the 4th.
Final Score - TCU 71 - Notre Dame 62
No. 2 seed TCU awaits the winner of No. 1 seed Texas (33-3) and No. 5 Tennessee (24-9). The Elite Eight match-up will be played on Monday, March 30, at 6 pm CT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.