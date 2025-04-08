Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball Ranks No. 6 in Final Polls of the Season

From unranked and picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 to an Elite Eight appearance, the Horned Frogs finish the season with the highest ranking in program history.

Barry Lewis

TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell and members of the team celebrate their selection as a No. 2 seed in the March Madness tournament. The Horned Frogs finished the season ranked No. 6 in the final polls released this week.
TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell and members of the team celebrate their selection as a No. 2 seed in the March Madness tournament. The Horned Frogs finished the season ranked No. 6 in the final polls released this week. / Nathan Cross/TCU Horned Frogs On SI (KillerFrogs)
In this story:

When the 2024-25 season began, the TCU Women's Basketball team was unranked in the pre-season polls and was predicted to finish fourth in the Big 12.

The team went on to win the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles before making a deep run in the postseason, which included an appearance in the Elite Eight. The Horned Frogs finished with the best record in program history, 34-4.

This week, the final AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls were released. TCU finished at No. 6, a ranking they had after the conference tournaments and the highest ranking in program history. TCU finished behind the Final Four teams - UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, and Texas - and USC, the only No. 1 seed not to make the Final Four.

Big 12 Teams Ranked in the Final Polls

Six Big 12 teams finished ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.

  • TCU (34-4, 16-2) - No. 6 in both polls
  • Kansas State (28-8, 13-5) - No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll
  • Baylor (28-8, 15-3) - No. 18 in both polls
  • West Virginia (25-8, 13-5) - No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll
  • Oklahoma State (25-7, 14-4) - No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll
  • Iowa State (23-12, 12-6) - Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (No. 37)

Final AP Top 25

  1. UConn (37-3), up 2
  2. South Carolina (35-4), no change
  3. UCLA (34-3), down 2
  4. Texas (35-4), up 1
  5. USC (31-4), down 1
  6. TCU (34-4), no change
  7. Duke (29-8), no change
  8. LSU (31-6), up 2
  9. NC State (28-7), no change
  10. Notre Dame (28-6), down 2
  11. Oklahoma (27-8), no change
  12. Maryland (25-8), up 6
  13. Kansas State (28-8), up 6
  14. North Carolina (29-8), down 2
  15. Tennessee (24-10), up 5
  16. Kentucky (23-8), down 3
  17. Ole Miss (22-11), up 8
  18. Baylor (28-8), down 4
  19. Ohio State (26-7), down 4
  20. Alabama (24-9), up 1
  21. West Virginia (25-8), down 5
  22. Florida State (24-9), no change
  23. South Dakota State (30-4), up 1
  24. Oklahoma State (25-7), down 7
  25. Michigan (23-11), previously receiving votes

Dropped from the rankings - Creighton (#23)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams

Keep up with the TCU Horned Frogs throughout the year by following KillerFrogs on X.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) celebrates victory
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) celebrates victory as TCU Horned Frogs face off with Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Sweet 16 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. TCU Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 71-62 to advance to the Elite 8. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final Coaches Poll

  1. UConn (37-3), up 2
  2. South Carolina (35-4), no change
  3. UCLA (34-3), down 2
  4. Texas (35-4), up 1
  5. USC (31-4), down 1
  6. TCU (34-4), no change
  7. Duke (29-8), no change
  8. LSU (31-6), up 2
  9. Notre Dame (28-6), down 1
  10. NC State (28-7), down 1
  11. Oklahoma (27-8), no change
  12. North Carolina (29-8), up 2
  13. Kentucky (23-8), down 1
  14. Maryland (25-8), up 3
  15. Kansas State (28-8), up 3
  16. Tennessee (24-10), up 4
  17. Ohio State (26-7), down 4
  18. Baylor (28-8), down 3
  19. West Virginia (25-8), down 4
  20. Ole Miss (22-11), up 5
  21. Alabama (24-9), no change
  22. Oklahoma State (25-7), down 3
  23. South Dakota State (30-4), no change
  24. Florida State (24-9), no change
  25. Creighton (26-7), down 3

Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#37)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Basketball