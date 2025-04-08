TCU Women's Basketball Ranks No. 6 in Final Polls of the Season
When the 2024-25 season began, the TCU Women's Basketball team was unranked in the pre-season polls and was predicted to finish fourth in the Big 12.
The team went on to win the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles before making a deep run in the postseason, which included an appearance in the Elite Eight. The Horned Frogs finished with the best record in program history, 34-4.
This week, the final AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls were released. TCU finished at No. 6, a ranking they had after the conference tournaments and the highest ranking in program history. TCU finished behind the Final Four teams - UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, and Texas - and USC, the only No. 1 seed not to make the Final Four.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in the Final Polls
Six Big 12 teams finished ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.
- TCU (34-4, 16-2) - No. 6 in both polls
- Kansas State (28-8, 13-5) - No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll
- Baylor (28-8, 15-3) - No. 18 in both polls
- West Virginia (25-8, 13-5) - No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll
- Oklahoma State (25-7, 14-4) - No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll
- Iowa State (23-12, 12-6) - Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (No. 37)
Final AP Top 25
- UConn (37-3), up 2
- South Carolina (35-4), no change
- UCLA (34-3), down 2
- Texas (35-4), up 1
- USC (31-4), down 1
- TCU (34-4), no change
- Duke (29-8), no change
- LSU (31-6), up 2
- NC State (28-7), no change
- Notre Dame (28-6), down 2
- Oklahoma (27-8), no change
- Maryland (25-8), up 6
- Kansas State (28-8), up 6
- North Carolina (29-8), down 2
- Tennessee (24-10), up 5
- Kentucky (23-8), down 3
- Ole Miss (22-11), up 8
- Baylor (28-8), down 4
- Ohio State (26-7), down 4
- Alabama (24-9), up 1
- West Virginia (25-8), down 5
- Florida State (24-9), no change
- South Dakota State (30-4), up 1
- Oklahoma State (25-7), down 7
- Michigan (23-11), previously receiving votes
Dropped from the rankings - Creighton (#23)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
Keep up with the TCU Horned Frogs throughout the year by following KillerFrogs on X.
Final Coaches Poll
- UConn (37-3), up 2
- South Carolina (35-4), no change
- UCLA (34-3), down 2
- Texas (35-4), up 1
- USC (31-4), down 1
- TCU (34-4), no change
- Duke (29-8), no change
- LSU (31-6), up 2
- Notre Dame (28-6), down 1
- NC State (28-7), down 1
- Oklahoma (27-8), no change
- North Carolina (29-8), up 2
- Kentucky (23-8), down 1
- Maryland (25-8), up 3
- Kansas State (28-8), up 3
- Tennessee (24-10), up 4
- Ohio State (26-7), down 4
- Baylor (28-8), down 3
- West Virginia (25-8), down 4
- Ole Miss (22-11), up 5
- Alabama (24-9), no change
- Oklahoma State (25-7), down 3
- South Dakota State (30-4), no change
- Florida State (24-9), no change
- Creighton (26-7), down 3
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#37)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams