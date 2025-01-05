TCU Women's Basketball: The Frogs Handle Business vs the Cincinnati Bearcats
TCU Women's Basketball continues to impress as they defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 81-66 in their 3rd conference game of the year. Not only is TCU still undefeated in Big 12 conference play, but they also set a new record for the best start in program history for women's basketball. Last year's 2023-24 team began the season 14-1 before injuries would plague the team the rest of the season.
Cincinnati kept this game close through the 1st half, but eventually the depth and playmakers that TCU have were too much for the Bearcats. Jillian Hayes kept the Bearcats in the game by dropping 20 PTS, 3 AST, 8 REB, and 1 STL.
Madison Conner and Sedona Prince dominated in Saturday night's matchup with a combined 50 points in the win. The final stat lines from the two become even more impressive when you realize that the entire TCU offense got off to a slow start due to a stingy Cincinnati defense.
Madison Conner- 29 PTS, 7 AST, 4 REB
Sedona Prince- 21 PTS, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 6 REB
2nd Half Domination
The 3rd quarter is where things took off for TCU. The Frogs outscored the Bearcats 23-12 in the 3rd quarter resulting in a 17-point cushion heading into the 4th quarter. While Cincinnati brought it within 7 points late in the 4th quarter, an 8-0 run to close the game kept things out of reach.
Key Role Players
We've become accustomed to Hailey Van Lith being an integral part of the TCU offense. Van Lith has averaged over 18 PPG in the 2024-25 season and has been the focal point of the Frogs scoring. Tonight, Van Lith was more of an offensive coordinator due to Cincinnati's physical defense with 7 PTS and 5 AST.
Agnes Emma-Nnopu also shined in TCU's third Big 12 win with her first double-digit point total of the season. Emma-Nnopu was 4-6 from the floor with two 3-pointers with 4 REB and 3 AST.
Team Stats
TCU
Cincinnati
Field Goal %
53.8%
46.3%
3-PT
9-18
6-18
Free Throw %
84.2 %
71.4 %
Rebounds
29
24
Assists
21
14
Blocks
4
3
Fast Break Points
22
4
Points in Paint
36
22
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell
Cincinnati Head Coach Katrina Merriweather
TCU Players Sedona Prince and Madison Conner
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.