TCU Women's Basketball: Utah Preview
For only the second time since joining the Big 12, the TCU Horned Frogs will host a ranked conference opponent in the #23 Utah Utes. This will be the first matchup in over 14 years between the two teams.
TCU and Utah share many similarities: they are the only two teams to defeat #2-ranked Notre Dame. Both are in the top seven in points per game and opponents' points per game while also being in the top four in field goal and three-point percentage.
Utah will be led by three players: Gianna Kneepkens, Maye Toure, and Kennady McQueen. Each of them averages double-digit points per game. In addition to being productive on the offensive side of the ball, Toure is also the team's leading rebounder with 107 on the year thus far, with Reese Ross close behind at 104.
Unsurprisingly, the Horned Frogs will be led by their three-headed monster of Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith, and Madison Conner, all in the top 12 in the conference in points per game. Prince is second in the conference in rebounds with 167 on the season, Van Lith is third in assists with 117, and Conner is first in 3-pointers made at 74.
Chasing Milestones
Hailey Van Lith currently sits at 492 assists in her career and is only eight away from 500. Van Lith averages 6.2 per game, so the record is well within reach of being broken as TCU takes on Utah.
Stats Breakdown
TCU
Utah
82.1
Points Per Game
77.5
54.9
Opp. Points Per Game
60.2
.482
Field Goal Percentage
.468
11.3
Turnovers Per Game
15.9
39.6
Rebounds Per Game
36.8
This game will be played at Schollmaier Arena In Fort Worth, Texas, on January 17th at 6.30 p.m.
