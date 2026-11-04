TCU vs. Arizona Scouting Report as Horned Frogs Face a Test in Tucson

The Frogs pulled off a comeback win against Kansas last Saturday. However, TCU will need a more complete performance to beat Arizona.

Who are the Wildcats? Are they worthy of a Top 25 ranking? And how do the Horned Frogs match up against them?

Noah Fifita Leads Arizona’s Passing Attack

Entering the season, quarterback Noah Fifita was among the Big 12’s most accomplished passers, and for good reason.

Last year, he filled up box scores, totaling 3,228 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. This year, he has 2,481 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with four regular-season games remaining, putting him on pace to surpass last season’s passing yardage.

While the numbers are impressive, they do not tell the whole story. Last week against Texas Tech, Fifita threw for a season-high 417 yards. He had only one touchdown pass, but it came on a 94-yard strike to Isaiah Mizell.

Fifita is Arizona’s biggest offensive strength, but pass protection has been a vulnerability. Against Texas Tech, he was sacked five times. Arizona has allowed 22 sacks this season, the second-most in the Big 12.

Fifita likes to move around in the pocket and extend plays, which could challenge TCU’s pass rush. The Frogs’ secondary will need to maintain disciplined coverage when he buys extra time.

Arizona had opportunities to change the outcome against Texas Tech, but the Wildcats could not finish enough drives to secure a road win.

After the loss, Arizona fell in our Week 10 Big 12 football power rankings . Find out where TCU landed after its win over Kansas.

Isaiah Mizell Gives TCU’s Secondary an Explosive Challenge

Isiah Mizell's 675 receiving yards are the 23rd most receiving yards nationally entering week 10. | Marison Bilagody / Arizona Athletics

Fifita has to throw the ball to someone, and sophomore Isaiah Mizell can turn a routine completion into a big play.

Over his last three games, Mizell has put up impressive numbers:

At West Virginia: Six receptions, 183 yards, a long of 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Against Iowa State: Eight receptions, 134 yards, a long of 71 yards and one touchdown.

At Texas Tech: Seven receptions, 182 yards, a long of 94 yards and one touchdown.

That adds up to 21 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns over three games.

Mizell may be the player TCU’s defense needs to focus on most. He leads Arizona with 675 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.

The tandem of Fifita and Mizell is a big reason the Wildcats remain in the Big 12 championship race. Limiting their explosive connections would force Arizona to find other ways to move the ball.

But what challenges does Arizona’s defense present?

Arizona’s Pass Rush Starts With Chase Kennedy

Chase Kennedy, Taye Brown and Dash Fifita are three linebackers TCU will need to account for Friday.

Kennedy, a senior from Dallas, leads Arizona with six sacks, including five solo sacks. His ability to pressure the quarterback could make him a significant factor against the Frogs.

Brown leads the Wildcats with 47 total tackles. His 20 solo tackles also rank among the team’s top five.

Dash Fifita, the younger brother of quarterback Noah Fifita, has contributed three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Arizona is tied for second in the Big 12 with 25 sacks this season. The Wildcats can get after opposing quarterbacks, making pass protection an important part of TCU’s offensive plan.

However, that pressure has not translated into many interceptions.

Arizona’s Defense Has Struggled to Generate Interceptions

The Wildcats are tied for the second-fewest interceptions in the Big 12 with two. Junior safeties Quinn Olson and Cam Chapa are the only Arizona players to intercept a pass this season, with one apiece.

Arizona has forced six fumbles and recovered five, so its takeaway production extends beyond those interceptions.

The Frogs are coming off a turnover-free performance against Kansas. Protecting the football again would improve their chances of leaving Tucson with a win.

Read more about that performance in JD Andress’ takeaways and thoughts after TCU’s win over Kansas .

Despite its limited interception production, Arizona’s defense remains one of the tougher units in the conference. The Wildcats allow 334.5 yards per game, sixth-fewest in the Big 12, and approximately 5.0 yards per play.

TCU’s offense will need to sharpen its execution, protect the quarterback and finish drives to take advantage of its opportunities.

How Can TCU Beat Arizona?

The Frogs have to make someone other than Noah Fifita and Isaiah Mizell beat them.

Slowing the Wildcats’ passing attack and forcing them to lean on the run is easier said than done. Still, making Arizona sustain drives on the ground could benefit TCU.

Arizona ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 in rushing offense at 131.5 yards per game. Taking away explosive passes could force the Wildcats to rely more heavily on the less productive part of their offense.

For TCU, creating opportunities downfield will start with protection. Wide receiver Jordan Dwyer could be an important factor, but the Frogs must give their receivers time to work against Arizona’s coverage.

The Wildcats’ low interception total should not be mistaken for an easy matchup. TCU will need to take calculated chances while continuing to protect the football.

Ultimately, I would expect a TCU victory to come in a lower-scoring game. The defense would need to make timely plays as it did against Kansas. Fifita is an excellent quarterback, but the Frogs can make his night more difficult by generating pressure without losing track of his receivers.

This also has the makings of a potential trap game for the Wildcats. Coming off a tough matchup against Texas Tech, Arizona could be tempted to look ahead to its next game against Utah. TCU will need to be ready to capitalize if the Wildcats start slowly.

For the Horned Frogs, the path to another Big 12 win starts with limiting explosive plays, protecting the football and turning sustained possessions into points.

What Do You Think?

Does TCU get another win, or will Arizona prove too difficult to beat in Tucson?

Let us know on the KillerFrogs.com forums !

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