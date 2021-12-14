Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Women’s Basketball:TCU topples the #18 Aggies
    TCU Women’s Basketball continued the sweep over the weekend with a dominant defeat over Aggie’s 87-75
    TCU was lead by Lauren Heard and Aja Holmes in the Frogs win over the #18 Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday. Heard scored 33 points, and Holmes put up a career high 22 points in the 87-75 dominant defeat of the Aggies on Sunday.

    Coach Raegan Pebley started Okaklo Adika, Aahliyah Jackson, Lauren Heard, Michelle Berry, and Patricia Morris against Texas A&M. The Horned Frogs started off the game with a 10-0 run and never took their foot of the pedal. TCU led by as much as 29 points as late as into the fourth quarter. The Frogs weathered the storm as the Aggies towards the end of the game went on a 32-26 run. However, Heard’s 13-14 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter helped seal the win. 

    The Frogs shot a season best 45.8 percent in the win on Sunday. This victory snapped an eight game loosing streak to the Aggies that dates back to 2009. Coach Raegan over the last eight years has continued to lead the team to six wins of top 25 ranked teams over the past eight seasons. 

    Aahliyah Jackson had a career high team leading eight rebounds against her former team in her first game against the Aggies. The Frogs are now 15-84 all time against SEC opponents. 

    The team’s next game will be against Incarcerate Word in Fort Worth at the Schollmaier Arena on December 19th at 1 pm and will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Go Frogs!

