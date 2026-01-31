The #21-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (20–3) will take on the #12-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (20–2) on Sunday afternoon, February 1, at 1 PM CT for a top 25 matchup. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a very closely contested win against Kansas. The Frogs will aim for their third straight win as they take on Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will look to bounce back as they took their third loss of the season to Iowa State.

Here are some key Texas Tech players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Texas Tech Basketball Players to Watch

#20 Bailey Maupin

Guard from Gruver, Texas. Senior

The 5'10 guard is an absolute hooper. She does not let her slightly undersized height affect her game at all. She is very quick and brings a spark to this Red Raider offense. Maupin is very good at scoring, able to do so nearly anywhere on the court, whether shooting a mid-range jumper, driving to the lane, or taking a shot behind the arc. She can do it all. She will drive straight at the largest players with no fear. If Bailey Maupin gets going, this game could get ugly because she is the star of this Texas Tech offense.

Bailey Maupin has officially moved into 6th all-time at Texas Tech in career scoring, passing Plenette Pierson.



pic.twitter.com/ia3d1Ftw9i — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) January 17, 2026

Bailey Maupin's Season Statistics Points 15.3 Rebounds 3.6 Assists 3.0 Blocks 0.3 Steals 1.7 Three Point % 35.4% Field Goal % 44.8%

#1 Jalynn Bristow

Guard from Holliday, Texas. Junior

Jalynn Bristow is a high-energy, physical guard who can play defense, score, and rebound all at a high level. Her defensive intensity is like no other; she plays very good on-ball defense, using her speed to shut down quick guards. Offensively, she is at her best scoring in the paint, where she can absorb contact and finish for the and-one basket. She is very strong and can match up against larger players. Her rebounding ability also makes her a key player for Texas Tech, especially because TCU has the tallest roster in college basketball. TCU must play physical and out-rebound her so they don't get any second-chance opportunities.

Jalynn Bristow's Season Statistics Points 11.7 Rebounds 6.6 Assists 1.6 Blocks 2.1 Steals 1.3 Three Point % 29.4% Field Goal % 39.5%

#2 Gemma Nuñez

Guard from Almeria, Spain. Senior

While Gemma Nuñez is not the biggest offensive threat, she is still a player TCU should look out for. She is a very skilled, high-IQ guard who creates plays for everyone. Nuñez is a very reliable player for Texas Tech. She leads the team in assists and really sparks the offense with her passing ability. TCU must apply pressure to her, or else she'll get the Texas Tech scoring going.

This is Texas Tech basketball. This is Gemma Núñez.



Favorite sequence of the first half came here when the 5'7 Núñez skied for the rebound leading to a Fritz three then walled up to force a turnover on other end. pic.twitter.com/Ja35ZaOvAF — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) January 8, 2026

Gemma Nuñez's Season Statistics Points 5.0 Rebounds 5.0 Assists 5.2 Blocks 0.1 Steals 2.2 Three Point % 27.3% Field Goal % 42.9%

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Texas Tech Stats TCU 73.8 Points 80.8 56.0 Points Against 54.3 45% Field Goal % 48% 36.4 Rebounds 42.0 15.3 Assists 19.2 5.8 Blocks 5.7 10.3 Steals 7.7

