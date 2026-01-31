Texas Tech Players to Watch On When TCU Faces the Red Raiders
The #21-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (20–3) will take on the #12-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (20–2) on Sunday afternoon, February 1, at 1 PM CT for a top 25 matchup. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a very closely contested win against Kansas. The Frogs will aim for their third straight win as they take on Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will look to bounce back as they took their third loss of the season to Iowa State.
Here are some key Texas Tech players that TCU fans should know before the game.
Texas Tech Basketball Players to Watch
#20 Bailey Maupin
Guard from Gruver, Texas. Senior
The 5'10 guard is an absolute hooper. She does not let her slightly undersized height affect her game at all. She is very quick and brings a spark to this Red Raider offense. Maupin is very good at scoring, able to do so nearly anywhere on the court, whether shooting a mid-range jumper, driving to the lane, or taking a shot behind the arc. She can do it all. She will drive straight at the largest players with no fear. If Bailey Maupin gets going, this game could get ugly because she is the star of this Texas Tech offense.
Bailey Maupin's Season Statistics
Points
15.3
Rebounds
3.6
Assists
3.0
Blocks
0.3
Steals
1.7
Three Point %
35.4%
Field Goal %
44.8%
#1 Jalynn Bristow
Guard from Holliday, Texas. Junior
Jalynn Bristow is a high-energy, physical guard who can play defense, score, and rebound all at a high level. Her defensive intensity is like no other; she plays very good on-ball defense, using her speed to shut down quick guards. Offensively, she is at her best scoring in the paint, where she can absorb contact and finish for the and-one basket. She is very strong and can match up against larger players. Her rebounding ability also makes her a key player for Texas Tech, especially because TCU has the tallest roster in college basketball. TCU must play physical and out-rebound her so they don't get any second-chance opportunities.
Jalynn Bristow's Season Statistics
Points
11.7
Rebounds
6.6
Assists
1.6
Blocks
2.1
Steals
1.3
Three Point %
29.4%
Field Goal %
39.5%
#2 Gemma Nuñez
Guard from Almeria, Spain. Senior
While Gemma Nuñez is not the biggest offensive threat, she is still a player TCU should look out for. She is a very skilled, high-IQ guard who creates plays for everyone. Nuñez is a very reliable player for Texas Tech. She leads the team in assists and really sparks the offense with her passing ability. TCU must apply pressure to her, or else she'll get the Texas Tech scoring going.
Gemma Nuñez's Season Statistics
Points
5.0
Rebounds
5.0
Assists
5.2
Blocks
0.1
Steals
2.2
Three Point %
27.3%
Field Goal %
42.9%
Head-to-Head Team Stats
Texas Tech
Stats
TCU
73.8
Points
80.8
56.0
Points Against
54.3
45%
Field Goal %
48%
36.4
Rebounds
42.0
15.3
Assists
19.2
5.8
Blocks
5.7
10.3
Steals
7.7
Recommended Articles
Powered by KillerFrogs.com
Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.Follow NateCross474783