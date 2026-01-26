TCU Women's Basketball Falls Out of Top 10 in AP Poll

One step forward, one step back. That’s been the story of the TCU women’s basketball team when it comes to being in the top 10 of the AP poll. Just one week ago, the Horned Frogs were slotted at No. 9, right alongside the best of the best in women’s college basketball. But thanks to a disappointing, yet close, defeat to Ohio State, TCU has fallen to No. 12.

Ohio State’s triumph over Mark Campbell’s Horned Frogs catapulted it to the No. 11 position. Its 440 voting points were just five more than TCU’s 435. The Frogs were one spot ahead of Michigan State, which is 18-2 and having a fantastic season thus far.

As has been the case for the majority of the 2025-26 season, only three other Big 12 schools find themselves ranked in the top 25 alongside TCU: Baylor (No. 14), Texas Tech (No. 21) and West Virginia (No. 22). TCU’s lone win over a team currently ranked inside the top 25 came against West Virginia on Jan. 14, though the Mountaineers weren’t ranked at the time. The Horned Frogs previously took down then-No. 10 NC State, which received five votes in the latest poll.

Where Does the Rest of the Country Stack Up with the Horned Frogs?

To nobody’s surprise, the UConn Huskies were once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the land. But while there wasn’t movement at the very top of the poll, the rest of the top 10 was shaken up a bit. UCLA climbed a spot to No. 2, while South Carolina, which lost to Oklahoma on Jan. 22, fell to No. 3. Louisville moved to No. 7, with Iowa jumping up two spots to No. 8. Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s triumph over South Carolina vaulted it to No. 10.

The SEC is the queen of the castle in college basketball at the moment. A record 10 schools (South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama) from the conference were featured in this week’s AP poll, with five in the top 10. The Big Ten is no slouch, with seven teams, while the Big 12 featured four. The ACC lags behind the rest of the Power 4 with just two schools, with the Big East and Ivy League having one apiece.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

After taking down UCF to get back on track following the loss to Ohio State, the Horned Frogs will gear up for a matchup with Kansas on Jan. 29 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. They will then travel to Lubbock for what could be a fierce battle against No. 21 Texas Tech on Feb. 1. TCU then returns home to play Houston on Feb. 4.

