As the Big 12 Conference slate hits the midway point, it’s time to recognize some TCU Women’s basketball players who have helped the team post an 8-1 conference record. The Horned Frogs are currently in position to defend their conference title and reach the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Most Improved Player: Clara Silva

Clara Silva has emerged as one of the better centers in the Big 12 Conference. Through nine conference games, the 6-7 sophomore from Portugal ranks seventh in rebounds per game (8.4) and first in blocked shots and blocks per game (21, 2.3). She has also logged three double-doubles and averages 11 points per game on 63.8% shooting (3rd Big 12).

It’s taken time for Silva to reach this point, but she’s a big reason why TCU is tied with Baylor for first place in the Big 12 standings.

Before conference play started, Silva cracked double-digit scoring four times in 12 tries and was not always a focal point on offense. Silva has found her stride in conference games, becoming an integral part of the offense and breaking the 10-point barrier six times over nine games.

For the season, Silva averages 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds (4th Big 12), and 1.9 blocks (3rd Big 12) per game and has recorded five double-doubles.

When Silva transferred from Kentucky last spring, there was excitement about what she could bring to the center position within head coach Mark Campbell’s pick-and-roll offense. TCU proved a 6-7 center could excel in that style of play as Sedona Prince garnered All-America honors last season. Silva, however, lacked Prince’s years of collegiate experience. She showed flashes of what could be last season at Kentucky, where Silva played 12.5 minutes per game and averaged four points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Perhaps even more telling was Silva’s performance at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. Silva averaged 23 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as Portugal reached its first ever quarterfinal in any FIBA event for men or women at the youth or senior level.

Silva has flourished at TCU, particularly on offense. She’s refined a wide array of post moves with solid footwork, can hit 15-foot jumpers and keeps possession alive with offensive rebounds. There’s still plenty of room to grow on offense and defense, especially if Silva wants to reach the standard set by Prince. The early returns, though, show Silva is more than willing to put in the work. Her continued growth will be crucial for the Horned Frogs as they seek to defend their conference title and make another deep NCAA Tournament run.

Spark Off the Bench: Veronica Sheffey

Veronica Sheffey is no stranger to the spotlight. Last season, she paced San Diego State in scoring while leading the team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 seasons. Before that, she was a two-time All-West Coast Conference honoree at San Diego and the team’s top scorer as a sophomore.

Now, she’s one of the first players Campbell plucks off the bench for the No. 12 team in the nation.

Sheffey’s most impactful performances from a scoring standpoint during Big 12 games have come against BYU (10 points), Arizona (11), and West Virginia (8), but her basketball IQ makes a difference in every single game. She had four points in a win over Oklahoma State, but those two shots came when the Horned Frogs needed a spark. A similar well-timed lay-up in the 79-77 win over Kansas got TCU out of a busted offensive play. On defense, Sheffey brings an infectious energy that can rally teammates who have been on the court the whole game.

Campbell has increased Sheffey’s playing time since conference play began, including a season-high 27 minutes against Arizona on Jan. 17. That jump came because starting guard Maddie Scherr left the game in the second quarter with a back injury. Sheffey rewarded Campbell’s confidence with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The veteran guard has shown she can make the right decisions in tight games and fits seamlessly into the game flow.

The other contender for this award, guard Taylor Bigby, moved into the starting lineup following Scherr’s injury. Bigby has logged more minutes than Sheffey this season, in large part because this is her second season at TCU, and was very impactful off the bench (6.8 points per game). Her contributions will continue to increase as a starter. Either Sheffey or Bigby could fit into this category. Sheffey got the nod because she’s embraced a new role and TCU will need even more from her with the lineup changes.

Most Valuable Player: Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles seems like the obvious answer for MVP and for good reason.

The graduate guard arrived at TCU last spring after four-and-a-half years at Notre Dame and her lone season as a Horned Frog is turning into a memorable one. Miles is averaging a career-best in points (19.2), steals (1.8) and free throw percentage (85) while playing a career-high 35.3 minutes per game. Her seven rebounds and 7.1 assists per outing are just shy of career bests.

Miles, a three-time All-American, has also etched her name into various record books. She opened the season by setting the NCAA record for consecutive 15-point and five-assist outings for a Power Four conference player with 12. Then, Miles moved into third all-time on the NCAA career triple-double list (10) after posting four in a five-game span from Dec. 6-31. If that’s not enough, she singlehandedly more than doubled the number of triple-doubles in TCU women’s basketball program history. The Horned Frogs had three total before this season, the last one coming in 2011.

Miles hit another career marker last Saturday against UCF, becoming the fifth player in NCAA history to record at least 1,500 points, 800 assists and 700 rebounds. She has dished out 157 assists this season and needs 48 more to break the single-season record set by Hailey Van Lith last season.

It’s almost impossible to list everything Miles has accomplished this season, but that’s what makes her so valuable. She does more than just score or find open teammates; she does all that plus rebounds, plays defense and encourages teammates. That’s a rare combination in college athletics and it’s worthy of the MVP moniker.

