This Week’s Men’s Basketball National Games to Watch

No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 17 Baylor

After dropping both of their games this week, Kansas fell seven spots in the latest edition of the AP rankings. They face a very tough task in getting back on track as they head to Waco to take on a Baylor squad who’s won four games in a row after losing three straight, and back-to-back games at home.

Baylor’s three-headed monster in their back court has led the way for them offensively. The trio of Keyonte George, Adam Flagler, and L.J. Cryer sit at the top three spots for the team’s scoring. George’s team-leading 17.4 points per game places him fifth in the Big 12’s scoring leader board.

Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT tonight and you can watch on ESPN.

No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Iowa State

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 73-57. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Two of the Big 12’s biggest surprises this season are squaring off Tuesday night as the surging Wildcats face a Cyclones team coming off a two-point loss on the road against Oklahoma State.

Kansas State still only holds one loss in conference play thus far, putting them in first place. The next team behind them? Iowa State.

Florida transfer Keyonte Johnson has lived up to his 2020 preseason SEC player of the year hype, averaging 18.5 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Markquis Nowell continues to put up big numbers, averaging 16.7 points per game, 8.2 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game. The duo will have to put up big numbers again Tuesday if they want to win on the road in Ames.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday and you can watch on ESPNU.

No. 13 Xavier vs. No. 19 Connecticut

Tuesday will mark the second time these two schools have met this season, the first coming on December 31 where Xavier defeated the Huskies in Cincinnati. The Huskies are looking to both get revenge against the top dog in the Big East, while also trying to win consecutive games for the first time since defeating Villanova December 28.

Xavier has a staggering five players averaging double-digits in points. Senior guard Souley Boum leads the team with 16.6 points per game. Senior forward Zach Freemantle is close behind Boum averaging 15.4 points per game while also hauling in a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. CT Wednesday and you can watch on FS1.

