TCU Beats Oklahoma State In Comeback Thriller
TCU appeared on the brink of a fifth consecutive loss, trailing by seven with just 2:23 remaining. Instead, the Frogs flipped the script, closing the game on a decisive 10–0 run to stun Oklahoma State 68–65 on Tuesday.
The Frogs' defense did not get off to a good start in this one. The Cowboys shot 58.1% from the field and 55.6% from three-point range to get out to a 41-37 lead at the end of the first half.
No team took a double-digit lead throughout the entire game, trading runs throughout. That was until Oklahoma State took the seven-point lead with 4:13 left, and TCU had no room for error.
Jamie Dixon’s team answered with a defensive clinic, locking down Oklahoma State down the stretch. The Frogs held the Pokes scoreless over the final 4:13 and limited them to just two makes on their final 11 field-goal attempts, with each of their last seven shots coming up empty.
On their 10-0 run, TCU hit their last four field goals. In a tied 65-65 game, the Frogs turned to David Punch to hit a go-ahead layup that would end up being the game winner.
Punch finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, putting together yet another impressive performance. His front-court mate, Xavier Edmonds, added another double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks for the top-rated junior college recruit.
It was ironic that this comeback happened against Oklahoma State with a very similar result happening last season. The Frogs trailed late hosting the Pokes on February 12, 2025 before a miracle three from Vasean Allette put them over the top to seal the win.
“Two years in a row that we’re gonna leave Fort Worth with an unbelievably sick feeling in our stomach," said Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz. Lutz is still looking for his first Big 12 road win at OSU, so these are about as frustrating as they come.
David Punch said the moment felt familiar as the game unfolded. “I felt like it was going to come full circle,” Punch said postgame when asked about the sense of déjà vu surrounding the situation.
TCU next travels to Baylor, a team they already beat at home to open Big 12 play. The Frogs have won their last three games in Waco, so they will be looking to make it four straight in a rivalry game.
