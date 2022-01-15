Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

Will the Frogs maintain their momentum after the victory over Kansas State?

© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

After narrowly defeating Kansas State in Manhattan, TCU's men's basketball team is hoping to continue their success against OU, whom they host at Schollmaier Arena this Saturday. 

Athletes to pay particular attention to include Mike Miles, whose 22.5 points per game lead the Big 12.  Against Kansas, he led the team with 19 points, five rebounds, and six assists.  His two free throws clenched the win.  

Of course, everyone knows Damion Bough managed a sweet 3-pointer with 11.3 seconds left in the Kansas State game to put the Frogs ahead.  As of now, according to Nicholas Howard, he has had three straight double-digit games.  

With 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, Emanuel Miller ranks fourth in the Big 12.  

Of particular note are our rebounds.  According to David Tuckerwe "out rebounded the Wildcats by 42-29."  We are currently leading the Big 12 and are ranked in the top 4 nationally in rebounds per game.  

All of this seems auspicious as TCU faces its biggest challenge since Baylor.  

As for OU, they are currently placed at No. 35 in NCAA rankings, as against TCU's 54.  They are the fourth-ranked shooting team nationally, and are hoping to defeat us on our home court after losing to Texas 66-52.  

The game begins at 3 pm in Schollmaier Arena.  

TV: It can be seen on ESPN2.  

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.   

