College Basketball: Key games to watch this Weekend.

So far, it still continues to be a crazy week of college basketball as things start to tighten up in each conference. TCU Men's hoops had another 1-point battle this week. This time the Horned Frogs were on the tail end of it at Oklahoma State, as they lose 57-56. It was a tough game again for the Horned Frogs backcourt. They're going to have to change up the scheme and have consistent scoring from other positions.

Tennessee took care of business against Vanderbilt. Volunteers won 68-60. They were able to get some turnovers and create easy transition buckets. They also went 25-29 from the free throw line. While the Commodores only made 16 free throws.

Texas Tech beat Iowa State in orderly fashion, 72-60. Neither team could get it going from the 3-point land, but Texas Tech kept attacking was able to knock down 29 free throws to Iowa State's 9 free throws. Another upset in the Big 12 was Kansas State beating Texas 66-65. There have been upsets all over the places. Florida State beats Duke in overtime 79-78. This year is wide open in college basketball. Anybody can go out there and make a run. That's why teams its important for teams to stay on their P's and Q's. Cause as we getting closer to march upsets are brewing everyday, and some teams are already flaking. So it is time for coaches to start making key adjustments, so that the good habits can grow.

Stayed tuned for the number 1 team, Gonzaga, as they play tonight at 10. They don't play again until next Thursday.

There is a lot of Big 12 and ACC because there where a lot of the upsets have been coming from. Sorry, sorry. Here is your week end key games:

All times listed are Central Standard Time

Friday, January 21, 2022

#17 Illinois vs. Maryland

6:00 PM FS1, XFINITY Center, College Park MD

#14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

8:00 PM FS1, Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Saturday, January 22, 2022

#11 Villanova vs. Georgetown

11:00 AM Fox, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Syracuse vs. #6 Duke

11:00 AM ESPN, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

#12 Kentucky vs. #2 Auburn

12:00 PM CBS, Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Oklahoma State vs. #23 Texas

1:00 PM ESPN2, Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

#7 Kansas vs. Kansas State

3:00 PM Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TCU vs. #15 Iowa State

3:00 PM ESPN2, James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

