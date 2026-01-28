The Houston Players Who Will Test TCU the Most on Wednesday Night
The #6-ranked Houston Cougars (17–2) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (13–7) on Wednesday night, January 28, at 8 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off back-to-back huge conference wins against Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Frogs will aim for their third straight win, because what better way to improve their record than beating a top-10 team? Houston will be looking to get back on track, as it lost a heartbreaker against Texas Tech in the final moments of the game.
Here are some key Houston players that TCU fans should know before the game.
Houston Basketball Players to Watch
#4 Kingston Flemings
Guard from San Antonio, Texas. Freshman
After watching his performance against Texas Tech, there was no question he was going to land on my players-to-watch list. Flemings leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals, making him so valuable to this program. The 6'4" freshman has been sensational this season, getting better and better. He has worked his way into one of the best prospects in college basketball. Flemings is very quick and explosive, helping him beat defenders with his quick first step. He is excellent offensively, able to score from anywhere on the court. Whether he is driving to the lane, shooting a mid-range jumper, or popping a three, he can do it all. He has excellent court vision and playmaking instincts, routinely creating opportunities for teammates in both transition and half-court settings. He is very athletic, which also helps him defensively. Flemings is still young, so mistakes may happen, but he grows more and more each game, making him the most significant weapon to watch on the Houston team.
Kingston Flemings' Season Statistics
Points
17.0
Rebounds
3.3
Assists
5.4
Blocks
0.4
Steals
2.0
Three Point %
39.1%
Field Goal %
52.6%
#21 Emanuel Sharp
Guard from Tampa, Florida. Senior
Emanuel Sharp has been one of college basketball's most impactful players for quite some time. He is extremely efficient, a very good shooter, and a strong leader. Sharp is also very smart with the basketball. He is great at creating space on the floor, generating more opportunities for his teammates. He draws attention to himself constantly because his shooting is so good, creating even more opportunities for the players around him. TCU has played great defense this season, but they will have to maintain that effort to keep up with Houston, because their offensive presence is suffocating.
Emanuel Sharp's Season Statistics
Points
16.1
Rebounds
3.0
Assists
1.8
Blocks
0.2
Steals
1.2
Three Point %
38.5%
Field Goal %
42.6%
#7 Milos Uzan
Guard from Las Vegas, Nevada. Senior
Milos Uzan is one of the most impactful Houston players due to his intelligence and all-around skill set. He plays with a high basketball I.Q. and is a great playmaker, making him a threat at all times. Uzan is a solid shooter, a great passer, and helps the Cougars limit turnovers. His vision, combined with the scorers around him, is highly effective and dangerous. TCU must keep him contained, or it could be a rough matchup.
Milos Uzan's Season Statistics
Points
11.3
Rebounds
2.7
Assists
3.9
Blocks
0.4
Steals
0.8
Three Point %
37.5%
Field Goal %
37.3%
Head-to-Head Team Stats
Houston
Stats
TCU
79.1
Points
80.0
61.6
Points Against
70.4
45%
Field Goal %
46%
37.4
Rebounds
35.7
15.7
Assists
16.4
3.9
Blocks
5.4
8.7
Steals
7.7
