The #6-ranked Houston Cougars (17–2) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (13–7) on Wednesday night, January 28, at 8 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off back-to-back huge conference wins against Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Frogs will aim for their third straight win, because what better way to improve their record than beating a top-10 team? Houston will be looking to get back on track, as it lost a heartbreaker against Texas Tech in the final moments of the game.

Here are some key Houston players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Houston Basketball Players to Watch

#4 Kingston Flemings

Guard from San Antonio, Texas. Freshman

After watching his performance against Texas Tech, there was no question he was going to land on my players-to-watch list. Flemings leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals, making him so valuable to this program. The 6'4" freshman has been sensational this season, getting better and better. He has worked his way into one of the best prospects in college basketball. Flemings is very quick and explosive, helping him beat defenders with his quick first step. He is excellent offensively, able to score from anywhere on the court. Whether he is driving to the lane, shooting a mid-range jumper, or popping a three, he can do it all. He has excellent court vision and playmaking instincts, routinely creating opportunities for teammates in both transition and half-court settings. He is very athletic, which also helps him defensively. Flemings is still young, so mistakes may happen, but he grows more and more each game, making him the most significant weapon to watch on the Houston team.

Kingston Flemings EXPLODED today vs Texas Tech..



42 PTS (15/26 FG, 4/9 3PT, 8/10 FT)

2 REB

6 AST

2 STL



Hold up..this PG1 conversation just got real



Where is he on your draft boards?? pic.twitter.com/1VgvaUFPhI — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 24, 2026

Kingston Flemings' Season Statistics Points 17.0 Rebounds 3.3 Assists 5.4 Blocks 0.4 Steals 2.0 Three Point % 39.1% Field Goal % 52.6%

#21 Emanuel Sharp

Guard from Tampa, Florida. Senior

Emanuel Sharp has been one of college basketball's most impactful players for quite some time. He is extremely efficient, a very good shooter, and a strong leader. Sharp is also very smart with the basketball. He is great at creating space on the floor, generating more opportunities for his teammates. He draws attention to himself constantly because his shooting is so good, creating even more opportunities for the players around him. TCU has played great defense this season, but they will have to maintain that effort to keep up with Houston, because their offensive presence is suffocating.

Emanuel Sharp's Season Statistics Points 16.1 Rebounds 3.0 Assists 1.8 Blocks 0.2 Steals 1.2 Three Point % 38.5% Field Goal % 42.6%

#7 Milos Uzan

Guard from Las Vegas, Nevada. Senior

Milos Uzan is one of the most impactful Houston players due to his intelligence and all-around skill set. He plays with a high basketball I.Q. and is a great playmaker, making him a threat at all times. Uzan is a solid shooter, a great passer, and helps the Cougars limit turnovers. His vision, combined with the scorers around him, is highly effective and dangerous. TCU must keep him contained, or it could be a rough matchup.

Milos Uzan's Season Statistics Points 11.3 Rebounds 2.7 Assists 3.9 Blocks 0.4 Steals 0.8 Three Point % 37.5% Field Goal % 37.3%

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Houston Stats TCU 79.1 Points 80.0 61.6 Points Against 70.4 45% Field Goal % 46% 37.4 Rebounds 35.7 15.7 Assists 16.4 3.9 Blocks 5.4 8.7 Steals 7.7

