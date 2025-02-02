Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Iowa State Players to Watch

Key players from the Cyclones to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team on Sunday

Nathan Cross

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) shoots the ball over UCF Knights center Khyala Ngodu (35) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) shoots the ball over UCF Knights center Khyala Ngodu (35) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 6-4) take on the #9 TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1) on Sunday, February 2, at 3 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Iowa State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#55 Audi Crooks

Center from Algona, Iowa. Sophomore

The 6-foot-3 sophomore center is one of the best in college basketball and a major piece of the Cyclones’ offense. She faces a tough challenge against Sedona Prince, who holds a four-inch height advantage, but she has proven to be a consistent scoring threat all season. Crooks dominates in the post, using patience and strength to back down defenders for tough finishes at the rim. Additionally, she is a force on the boards, securing rebounds for her team. If TCU can contain her impact in the paint, they will have a strong chance of slowing down Iowa State’s offense, which heavily revolves around her production.

Audi Crooks' Season Statistics

Points

22.5

Rebounds

7.5

Assists

1.6

Field Goal %

59.3%

#14 Addy Brown

Forward from Derby, Kansas. Sophomore

The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward is another solid offensive weapon for the Cyclones. She is capable of scoring from anywhere on the court. Whether knocking down shots from behind the arc or finishing strong in the paint, she poses a constant threat to defenses. Her physical style of play makes her even more challenging to guard, as she thrives on outworking her opponents. TCU must match her intensity and stay disciplined on defense to limit her impact and prevent her from taking over the game.

Addy Brown's Season Statistics

Points

14.7

Rebounds

7.3

Assists

4.6

Field Goal %

50.2%

#11 Emily Ryan

Guard from Claflin, Kansas. Senior

Emily Ryan is the engine of the Cyclones’ offense, leading the team in both assists and steals. A highly skilled playmaker, she excels at setting up her teammates, especially her center, with smart, well-timed passes. Beyond her offensive contributions, Ryan is also a strong defender, capable of matching up against top opponents and disrupting their game. Additionally, she is a reliable shooter, adding another layer to Iowa State’s scoring attack. For TCU to gain an edge, they must contain Ryan’s playmaking and defensive presence, forcing the Cyclones out of their offensive rhythm.

Emily Ryan's Season Statistics

Points

9.1

Rebounds

4.1

Assists

6.6

Field Goal %

44.2%

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

466. FS1. 02/02/2025. Women's Basketball. 15-8 (6-4 Big 12). 461. . 20-2 (8-1 Big 12). 3pm CT

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Basketball