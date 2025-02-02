Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Iowa State Players to Watch

Iowa State Freshman Addy Brown was HIGHLY-EFFICIENT in their 96-93 overtime win over a ranked Kansas State squad. Brown finished with...

✅20 points

✅5-of-9 FG's

✅2-of-2 3's

✅8-of-8 FT's

✅7 rebounds

✅5 assists

✅1.05 PPP



The Freshman has put together quite the season so far… pic.twitter.com/dBpjMSY72H