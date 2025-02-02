Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Iowa State Players to Watch
The Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 6-4) take on the #9 TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1) on Sunday, February 2, at 3 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Iowa State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#55 Audi Crooks
Center from Algona, Iowa. Sophomore
The 6-foot-3 sophomore center is one of the best in college basketball and a major piece of the Cyclones’ offense. She faces a tough challenge against Sedona Prince, who holds a four-inch height advantage, but she has proven to be a consistent scoring threat all season. Crooks dominates in the post, using patience and strength to back down defenders for tough finishes at the rim. Additionally, she is a force on the boards, securing rebounds for her team. If TCU can contain her impact in the paint, they will have a strong chance of slowing down Iowa State’s offense, which heavily revolves around her production.
Audi Crooks' Season Statistics
Points
22.5
Rebounds
7.5
Assists
1.6
Field Goal %
59.3%
#14 Addy Brown
Forward from Derby, Kansas. Sophomore
The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward is another solid offensive weapon for the Cyclones. She is capable of scoring from anywhere on the court. Whether knocking down shots from behind the arc or finishing strong in the paint, she poses a constant threat to defenses. Her physical style of play makes her even more challenging to guard, as she thrives on outworking her opponents. TCU must match her intensity and stay disciplined on defense to limit her impact and prevent her from taking over the game.
Addy Brown's Season Statistics
Points
14.7
Rebounds
7.3
Assists
4.6
Field Goal %
50.2%
#11 Emily Ryan
Guard from Claflin, Kansas. Senior
Emily Ryan is the engine of the Cyclones’ offense, leading the team in both assists and steals. A highly skilled playmaker, she excels at setting up her teammates, especially her center, with smart, well-timed passes. Beyond her offensive contributions, Ryan is also a strong defender, capable of matching up against top opponents and disrupting their game. Additionally, she is a reliable shooter, adding another layer to Iowa State’s scoring attack. For TCU to gain an edge, they must contain Ryan’s playmaking and defensive presence, forcing the Cyclones out of their offensive rhythm.
Emily Ryan's Season Statistics
Points
9.1
Rebounds
4.1
Assists
6.6
Field Goal %
44.2%
