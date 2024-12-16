Women's Basketball: No. 12 TCU Dominates Louisiana Tech 92-41
No. 12 TCU bounced back in a big way Sunday.
The Horned Frogs blew out Louisiana Tech 92-41 to move to 10-1 on the season.
The Usual Stars
It was a lot of the same star players that performed well Sunday.
Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince were the three Horned Frogs in double figures to lead the blowout win.
Hailey Van Lith had 23 points on 7-10 FG with three rebounds and four assists to lead all scorers.
Madison Conner poured in 18 points on 7-13 FG with four rebounds and two assists.
Conner even surpassed 1000 career points on the night to add another milestone to her legendary career.
Sedona Prince had 12 points on 6-10 FG with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
These three continue to lead the Frogs to their extremely successful start to the season.
Complete Team Effort
The Horned Frogs completely dominated this game in all facets.
Here is just a few stats to show how lopsided this game was:
Stat
No. 12 TCU
Louisiana Tech
FG%
54%
28%
3FG%
39%
25%
FT%
83%
69%
Turnovers
12
19
Points off Turnovers
28
10
Rebounds
46
22
Offensive Rebounds
16
7
Assists
25
5
Blocks
6
1
Steals
11
5
Responding with this performance after a blowout loss to South Carolina tells a lot about how focused and dedicated this TCU group is.
All-Around Agnes
Agnes Emma-Nnopu was inserted into the starting lineup today for the first time in a few games and delivered huge for the Frogs.
Emma-Nnopu had seven points with 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals.
The 5-foot-11 guard was one of TCU's top players last season, but has struggles a bit to get back to that production after a finger injury started off her year.
Emma-Nnopu brings a perfect all-around talent to pair with TCU's stars that will be extremely valuable if she keeps stringing together these type of performances.
Postgame Pressers
Mark Campbell
Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Sedona Prince
