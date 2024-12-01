Women's Basketball: No. 17 TCU Dominates USF 87-46
No. 17 TCU followed up the win over No. 3 Notre Dame with a 39-point victory over South Florida in the final game of the Cayman Islands Classic Saturday.
The Horned Frogs reached their second consecutive 8-0 start to a season under Mark Campbell.
The Dynamic Duo
Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith showed up big time again for the Frogs.
Prince dropped 17 points and 13 rebounds in the win over USF.
The 6-foot-7 center was named as the tournament's most valuable player, averaging 18.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game over the two contests.
It was Prince's 18th career double-double as a Frog and extended her streak of consecutice game in double figures to 29.
Hailey Van Lith nearly recorded a triple-double with 12 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the win over South Florida.
The LSU transfer was named to the all-tournament team alongside Prince.
Van Lith led TCU in scoring for the fourth straight time and fifth time all season, tallying 20 or more points in each of the last three games. She also has led the Frogs in assists every game of the year.
This duo has been extremely impressive all season and will be the motor has to how good this TCU team can really be.
No Rest, No Problem
The Frogs were coming off arguably the best win in program history Friday, beating No. 3 Notre Dame.
Despite this emotional win, TCU came into the game against South Florida focused and ready.
The Horned Frogs made four three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game and never looked back against the Bulls.
Madison Conner and Taylor Bigby both poured in double-digit points to give TCU four scorers of more than ten points in the contest.
Despite Campbell only playing a seven player rotation, the Frogs were mature and ready to handle the comedown of a spirited, hard-fought victory Friday with another win Saturday.
Complete Dominance
Saturday's win over USF gave TCU six wins of 35 points or more in November with the only two other games being wins over preseason AP Top 10 teams.
The only other team to have two wins of that status is the national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, who will come into Dickies Arena Sunday.
The Frogs are not just beating teams, but they are dismantling anyone not close to their skillset.
TCU next plays when they host Florida Atlantic in the Schollmaier Arena Wednesday night at 6:30 pm CT.
The team from Fort Worth may be an AP Top 10 ranked team when they take the court next, so come out to these games if able to.
